Area soccer players earn all-state recognition

Players from Briarwood Christian School, Chelsea High School and Oak Mountain High School each earned spots on the 2026 Alabama High School Soccer Coaches all-state teams.

Oak Mountain's girls program had the strongest showing of any school in the coverage area. Senior forward Kati Anne Shepherd, senior midfielder Aaron Pretnar and junior defender Marley Brown each earned first-team spots on both the Class 7A team and the Super All-State first team, the top individual honor across all classifications.

Senior midfielder Elle Cherry earned 7A first-team recognition and Super All-State second-team honors. Sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Reilly and sophomore forward Lauren Prier each received 7A second-team selections.

On the boys side, Oak Mountain placed senior defender Will Farley and senior goalkeeper Alexander Chaidez-Cruz on the 7A first team. Sophomore defender Shep Kendrick received honorable mention.

At Briarwood, the girls program earned two spots on the 6A first team: junior forward Taylor Matthews and sophomore midfielder Ellie Rushing. Senior defender Saylor Eighmy received a second-team selection. Receiving honorable mention were junior defender Mallon Sigler and sophomore goalkeeper Catherine Walker.

On the boys side, Briarwood placed senior defender Hampton Smith and senior goalkeeper Gavin Patterson on the 6A first team. Senior forward Quin Corcoran and junior defender Andrew Kunard earned second-team honors. Senior midfielder Jake VanDixhorn and senior defender Fynn Eighmy received honorable mention.

Chelsea's girls program placed two players on the 6A first team: senior defender Laura Russell and senior goalkeeper Olivia Palfreeman. Palfreeman also earned Super All-State second-team recognition. Senior midfielder Natalie Peacock earned a 6A second-team selection. Receiving honorable mention were junior midfielder Gabi Guillen and senior defender Addie Harris.

The Chelsea boys earned two 6A first-team selections: senior forward Parker Dean and senior midfielder Luke Miller. Receiving honorable mention were senior forward Cooper Baumbaugh and senior defender Ryan Thompson.