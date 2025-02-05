Lady Hornets dominate to win area title

× Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Chelsea's Caroline Brown (10) holds the ball during the Spain Park vs. Chelsea basketball game at Chelsea High School on Jan. 24, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The Chelsea High School girls basketball team is rounding into form at the right time.

The Lady Hornets won their 13th consecutive game Tuesday evening, routing Helena 63-22 in the Class 6A, Area 8 tournament final.

In the win, Haley Trotter posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Caroline Brown had a big game as well, notching 18 points. Sadie Schwallie scored eight points, while Olivia Pryor finished with six points and seven steals.

The victory gives Chelsea a home playoff game later this week, with the Lady Hornets set to host either Benjamin Russell or Calera on Friday in the 6A sub-regional round.