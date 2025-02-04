Lions, Hornets advance to area final

× Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood's Emma Kerley (32) dribbles the ball during the Mountain Brook vs. Briarwood basketball game at Briarwood High School on Jan. 28, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

High school basketball area tournament action has continued over the last few days, with Briarwood and Chelsea's boys and girls squads advancing to their respective tournament finals.

In Class 6A, Area 8, Chelsea's girls knocked off Spain Park 41-9 on Saturday evening to end the Lady Jags' season and move on to the final.

Chelsea's boys got the same result Monday, beating Spain Park 52-39. Aiden Owens led the Hornets with 18 points, while Jordan Garcia added 14 points.

In Class 5A, Area 8, both Briarwood teams notched wins Monday evening. The Lady Lions blew past Sylacauga 43-23 as the top seed and tournament host. The Briarwood boys are the No. 2 seed and playing at Sylacauga, and the Lions knocked off Central-Clay County 71-38. Leading the Lions was Drew Mears, who scored 22 points. Eli Stubbs added 10 points as well.

Both Chelsea teams will face Helena in the area tournament final. The girls play at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the boys play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home.

Both Briarwood teams play in the finals Wednesday. The girls host Shelby County at 6 p.m., while the boys play at Sylacauga at 7 p.m.

Oak Mountain's girls will begin play in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament Tuesday, with the boys playing Wednesday. Both Area 6 tournaments are at Hoover.