Area tournament roundup: Hornets win 2nd straight title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chelsea Basketball The Chelsea High School boys basketball team won the Class 6A, Area 8 tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School.

Chelsea High School's boys basketball team won the Class 6A, Area 8 tournament Wednesday evening, knocking off Helena 52-47 in a thrilling championship game.

The Hornets won the area tournament for the second straight year. Jordan Garcia led the way for them Wednesday, scoring 14 points. Aiden Owens tallied 13 points in the contest and was named area tournament MVP.

Briarwood's boys and girls suffered tough losses in the Class 5A, Area 8 title games. The Lady Lions dropped a close one to Shelby County, 41-38. The Briarwood boys fell to Sylacauga 68-57.

Oak Mountain's boys and girls opened play in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament at Hoover. The Lady Eagles fell to Hoover 67-35. Oak Mountain's boys also lost to Hoover, 47-21.

After Chelsea's girls also won the area Tuesday, both Hornets teams will host Calera in the Class 6A sub-regional round. The girls will play on Friday and the boys will play Saturday.

Both Briarwood teams will have to hit the road to play at Valley in the 5A sub-regional round. Oak Mountain's season ends with the losses.