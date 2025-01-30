High school basketball area tournaments begin this weekend

× Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood's Ann Tatum Baker (3) dribbles the ball during the Mountain Brook vs. Briarwood basketball game at Briarwood High School on Jan. 28, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The high school basketball postseason has arrived.

Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park's boys and girls teams are set to begin their playoff pushes in the coming days.

Briarwood competes in Class 5A, Area 8, with Sylacauga, Shelby County and Central-Clay County.

Chelsea and Spain Park are in 6A, Area 8, with Helena and Pelham.

Oak Mountain is in 7A, Area 6, with Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills.

The top two teams in each area tournament advance, with Classes 1A-6A moving on to a sub-regional round later next week, and 7A teams moving straight to the regional tournament.

Briarwood's girls went a perfect 6-0 in area play to earn the right to host the area tournament. The Lady Lions play Sylacauga at 6 p.m. Monday, with Central and Shelby County playing before that at 4:30 p.m. in the opening round. The tournament final is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Briarwood's boys went 4-2 in area, with a couple close losses to area winner Sylacauga, which hosts the tournament. Sylacauga plays Shelby County at 6 p.m. Monday, with the Lions taking on Central at 7:30 p.m. The final is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Chelsea will host both 6A, Area 8 tournaments.

On the girls side, Chelsea went 6-0, while Spain Park finished 0-6. The Lady Hornets and Lady Jags face off at 6 p.m. Saturday. Pelham and Helena play before that at 4:30 p.m. The tournament final will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Chelsea's boys finished with a 4-2 mark and Spain Park was 2-4. The two will face off in the opening round on that side as well, at 7 p.m. Monday. Helena and Pelham will play at 5:30 p.m. before that as well. The tournament final will be Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Both Oak Mountain's teams will be the No. 4 seed in the area tournament, as Hoover hosts both tournaments.

Oak Mountain's girls play Hoover at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round, with Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville playing at 6 p.m. The tournament final will be next Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The Oak Mountain boys take on Oak Mountain at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville playing after that. The final will be next Friday at 7 p.m.

The sub-regional round will be played next Friday and Saturday, with the regional tournaments the week following.