Local teams scattered throughout ASWA basketball poll

× Expand Chelsea forward Caroline Brown (10) shoots a three during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school basketball rankings of the season on Jan. 8.

Briarwood's boys are ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, while the girls are in the others nominated category.

Chelsea's girls are No. 10 in 6A, while Spain Park's boys and girls are both in the others nominated category.

Oak Mountain's boys and girls are both also nominated in 7A.

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Dothan (20-1)

2. Hoover (15-6)

3. Huntsville (17-3)

4. James Clemens (12-3)

5. Sparkman (16-6)

6. Tuscaloosa Co. (18-4)

7. Fairhope (15-5)

8. Albertville (17-3)

9. Vestavia Hills (15-4)

10. Hewitt-Trussville (13-7)

Others nominated: Auburn (15-7), Enterprise (9-6), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-6), Oak Mountain (13-8).

Class 6A

1. Pelham (20-0)

2. Shades Valley (16-3)

3. Cullman (18-2)

4. Gadsden City (20-1)

5. Oxford (14-4)

6. Mountain Brook (14-4)

7. Hazel Green (15-6)

8. Paul Bryant (16-7)

9. Murphy (16-6)

10. Huffman (13-8)

Others nominated: Blount (12-3), Buckhorn (10-11), Calera (14-3), Clay-Chalkville (13-6), Homewood (12-7), Jasper (14-4), Jemison-Huntsville (12-8), Lee-Huntsville (12-7), Minor (14-5), Muscle Shoals (10-5), Northridge (15-6), Pinson Valley (8-6), Saraland (15-5), Spain Park (14-7), Wetumpka (13-6).

Class 5A

1. Williamson (15-3)

2. East Limestone (18-3)

3. Wenonah (15-4)

4. Guntersville (14-3)

5. Andalusia (12-0)

6. Briarwood (13-7)

7. Corner (18-2)

8. UMS-Wright (13-5)

9. Hayden (17-4)

10. Springville (16-2)

Others nominated: Charles Henderson (13-6), Eufaula (9-6), Leeds (8-9), Ramsay (5-10), Sylacauga (4-1).

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (18-1)

2. Albertville (14-4)

3. Bob Jones (16-5)

4. Fairhope (19-3)

5. Daphne (15-5)

6. Alma Bryant (16-3)

7. Auburn (12-3)

8. Prattville (13-4)

9. Vestavia Hills (14-7)

10. Dothan (13-5)

Others nominated: Florence (9-12), Foley (10-6), Huntsville (13-8), James Clemens (8-7), Oak Mountain (10-10), Hewitt-Trussville (12-8), Sparkman (9-8).

Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (17-1)

2. Hazel Green (18-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (15-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (17-2)

5. Stanhope Elmore (17-3)

6. Northridge (16-4)

7. Fort Payne (15-4)

8. Murphy (14-3)

9. Decatur (17-3)

10. Chelsea (13-6)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (13-6), Calera (11-5), Cullman (16-3), Gardendale (13-7), Gulf Shores (12-9), Hartselle (13-7), Homewood (12-7), Jasper (15-5), Minor (13-5), Mortimer Jordan (11-9), Mountain Brook (7-10), Oxford (8-8), Paul Bryant (11-4), Russell Co. (15-1), Shades Valley (13-4), Spain Park (12-8), Wetumpka (14-4).

Class 5A

1. Scottsboro (15-2)

2. Guntersville (19-2)

3. Charles Henderson (16-0)

4. West Point (18-1)

5. Priceville (15-4)

6. Springville (13-4)

7. Jacksonville (17-3)

8. Ramsay (13-10)

9. Northside (12-2)

10. Valley (10-2)

Others nominated: Andalusia (5-2), Boaz (13-6), Briarwood (10-8), Carroll (11-4), East Limestone (11-6), Russellville (10-7), Sardis (14-7), St. Paul’s (9-4), UMS-Wright (12-7), Vigor (8-9), Wenonah (10-10)