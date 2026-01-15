Latest ASWA basketball poll released

× Expand Chelsea forward Gabby Garcia (23) tries to get past Hoover's Akeera Sparks (44) during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school basketball rankings of the season on Jan. 15.

Both Briarwood's boys and girls teams are in the others nominated category in Class 5A. The girls have won three straight games, while the boys suffered an overtime loss to Sylacauga on Tuesday.

Chelsea's girls remain at No. 10 in 6A, as the Lady Hornets have won four straight games.

Spain Park's boys and girls are in others nominated in 6A, while Oak Mountain's boys and girls are both also nominated in 7A.

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (17-6)

2. Huntsville (19-3)

3. Dothan (21-2)

4. Albertville (19-3)

5. Fairhope (17-5)

6. Tuscaloosa Co. (20-4)

7. Sparkman (17-7)

8. Vestavia Hills (16-5)

9. Hewitt-Trussville (14-8)

10. James Clemens (13-4)

Others nominated: Auburn (16-8), Bob Jones (10-11), Enterprise (11-6), Oak Mountain (13-10).

Class 6A

1. Oxford (16-4)

2. Paul Bryant (18-7)

3. Pelham (21-1)

4. Gadsden City (22-1)

5. Shades Valley (17-4)

6. Huffman (15-8)

7. Murphy (17-6)

8. Mountain Brook (15-5)

9. Cullman (18-4)

10. Minor (16-5)

Others nominated: Blount (12-4), Buckhorn (11-12), Calera (16-3), Clay-Chalkville (14-7), Gardendale (14-7), Hazel Green (16-8), Homewood (14-7), Jasper (16-4), Jemison-Huntsville (13-8), Lee-Huntsville (13-7), Pinson Valley (8-8), Russell Co. (15-4), Saraland (17-5), Spain Park (15-8).

Class 5A

1. Williamson (17-3)

2. East Limestone (20-3)

3. Wenonah (16-4)

4. Guntersville (16-3)

5. Hayden (19-4)

6. Springville (19-2)

7. UMS-Wright (14-6)

8. Corner (18-4)

9. Andalusia (13-1)

10. Charles Henderson (15-6)

Others nominated: Briarwood (14-8), Eufaula (11-6), Ramsay (7-12), Sylacauga (15-1).

Class 7A

1. Hoover (20-1)

2. Albertville (17-4)

3. Bob Jones (18-5)

4. Fairhope (21-3)

5. Auburn (14-3)

6. Daphne (15-7)

7. Prattville (15-4)

8. Alma Bryant (17-4)

9. Vestavia Hills (15-8)

10. Dothan (14-6)

Others nominated: Florence (11-12), Foley (11-6), Hewitt-Trussville (13-9), Huntsville (14-8), James Clemens (9-8), Oak Mountain (10-12), Sparkman (10-8).

Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (20-1)

2. Hazel Green (20-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (17-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (19-3)

5. Stanhope Elmore (19-3)

6. Northridge (18-4)

7. Fort Payne (16-4)

8. Murphy (16-3)

9. Decatur (19-3)

10. Chelsea (15-6)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (15-6), Calera (13-6), Cullman (16-5), Gulf Shores (14-10), Hartselle (15-7), Homewood (14-7), Homewood (14-7), Jasper (17-5), Minor (17-5), Mountain Brook (9-10), Oxford (12-8), Russell Co. (17-1), Shades Valley (13-6), Spain Park (13-10).

Class 5A

1. Scottsboro (17-2)

2. Guntersville (21-2)

3. Charles Henderson (18-0)

4. West Point (20-1)

5. Priceville (16-4)

6. Jacksonville (17-3)

7. Springville (15-5)

8. Ramsay (16-10)

9. Northside (14-2)

10. Valley (14-2)

Others nominated: Andalusia (8-3), Boaz (14-7), Briarwood (12-8), Carroll (13-4), East Limestone (14-6), Russellville (12-8), Sardis (15-7), St. Paul’s (12-4), UMS-Wright (14-7), Vigor (10-9), Wenonah (11-10).