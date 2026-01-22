Latest ASWA basketball poll released

× Expand Chelsea guard Juliann Bass (2) gets introduced as a starter before a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school basketball rankings of the season on Jan. 22.

Chelsea's girls are leading the way among local teams, ranked No. 9 in Class 6A. Over the last week, the Lady Hornets have notched road area wins over Pelham and Helena.

Both Briarwood's boys and girls are in others nominated in 5A, as the Lady Lions have dropped two straight against stout competition and the boys team won two of three in the last week.

Oak Mountain's boys are in others nominated category in 7A, with the Eagles' only game in the last week a close loss to Vestavia Hills.

Spain Park's boys and girls are both in others nominated in 6A. The boys have beaten Helena, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Pelham over the last week, as the Jags are the only team to beat Pelham this season and have done sow twice. The girls beat Helena but lost to Pelham over the last week.

Here are the rankings from Class 5A-7A:

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Huntsville (21-3)

2. Fairhope (19-5)

3. Albertville (21-4)

4. Dothan (22-3)

5. Hoover (17-7)

6. James Clemens (16-4)

7. Hewitt-Trussville (15-8)

8. Vestavia Hills (18-5)

9. Sparkman (17-9)

10. Enterprise (13-6)

Others nominated: Auburn (17-8), Bob Jones (12-11), Carver-Montgomery (17-10), Oak Mountain (13-11), Tuscaloosa Co. (21-5).

Class 6A

1. Oxford (17-4)

2. Paul Bryant (21-7)

3. Gadsden City (23-2)

4. Shades Valley (19-4)

5. Pelham (22-2)

6. Murphy (20-6)

7. Cullman (19-4)

8. Homewood (17-7)

9. Mountain Brook (16-6)

10. Huffman (16-10)

Others nominated: Blount (13-7), Buckhorn (12-14), Calera (17-4), Clay-Chalkville (15-7), Gardendale (15-8), Hazel Green (17-9), Jasper (18-5), Jemison-Huntsville (14-10), Lee-Huntsville (14-8), Minor (16-7), Pinson Valley (10-8), Russell Co. (18-4), Saraland (19-6), Spain Park (18-8).

Class 5A

1. Williamson (19-3)

2. East Limestone (21-3)

3. Hayden (21-4)

4. Guntersville (18-4)

5. Wenonah (16-5)

6. Springville (20-3)

7. Corner (20-4)

8. Sylacauga (19-1)

9. UMS-Wright (16-7)

10. Charles Henderson (17-7)

Others nominated: Andalusia (14-2), Briarwood (16-9), Eufaula (13-6), Ramsay (9-12).

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (23-1)

2. Albertville (20-4)

3. Bob Jones (19-6)

4. Fairhope (23-3)

5. Auburn (15-3)

6. Daphne (17-7)

7. Prattville (15-4)

8. Alma Bryant (18-4)

9. Vestavia Hills (17-8)

10. Dothan (16-6)

Others nominated: Foley (12-8), Hewitt-Trussville (13-10), Huntsville (15-10), James Clemens (11-9), Sparkman (12-8).

Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (22-2)

2. Park Crossing (21-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (18-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (21-4)

5. Stanhope Elmore (22-3)

6. Fort Payne (18-4)

7. Northridge (20-6)

8. Murphy (19-3)

9. Chelsea (17-6)

10. Decatur (20-4)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (16-7), Calera (15-7), Central-Tuscaloosa (15-7), Cullman (19-6), Gulf Shores (14-12), Homewood (15-8), Jackson-Olin (17-6), Jasper (19-6), Minor (17-6), Mortimer Jordan (13-12), Mountain Brook (11-10), Oxford (12-9), Paul Bryant (15-5), Spain Park (14-11).

Class 5A

1. Scottsboro (20-2)

2. Guntersville (23-3)

3. Charles Henderson (20-0)

4. West Point (21-1)

5. Jacksonville (20-3)

6. Priceville (17-5)

7. Springville (16-6)

8. Ramsay (18-10)

9. Northside (16-2)

10. Valley (15-2)

Others nominated: Andalusia (10-3), Boaz (14-9), Briarwood (13-10), Carroll (15-4), East Limestone (15-6), Sardis (18-8), St. Paul’s (13-5), UMS-Wright (16-8), Vigor (14-9), Wenonah (11-10).