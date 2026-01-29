Eagles, Lions jump into latest ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain's Christian Jones (3) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school basketball rankings of the season on Jan. 29.

Chelsea's girls, Briarwood's boys and Oak Mountain's boys are all in this week's poll, each at No. 9 in their respective classification.

Chelsea is holding strong at No. 9 in Class 6A, finishing off a perfect area slate with a 56-34 win over Spain Park last week.

Oak Mountain's boys pulled off an impressive upset of Hoover, also beating Hewitt-Trussville last week to notch a pair of area wins.

Briarwood has won four straight games, beating Shelby County and Hueytown last week.

Briarwood's girls are in the others nominated category of 5A, but the Lady Lions won games against Shelby County and Hueytown last week.

Spain Park's boys and girls are both in others nominated in 6A. The boys suffered a one-point loss to Chelsea last week, with the girls also losing to Chelsea.

Here are the rankings from Class 5A-7A:

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Huntsville (22-3)

2. Fairhope (21-5)

3. Dothan (23-3)

4. James Clemens (18-4)

5. Sparkman (18-9)

6. Albertville (21-5)

7. Hoover (18-8)

8. Vestavia Hills (18-6)

9. Oak Mountain (15-11)

10. Carver-Montgomery (18-10)

Others nominated: Auburn (18-9), Bob Jones (12-12), Enterprise (14-7), Hewitt-Trussville (15-9), Tuscaloosa Co. (22-5).

Class 6A

1. Oxford (20-4)

2. Paul Bryant (22-7)

3. Gadsden City (24-2)

4. Pelham (24-2)

5. Murphy (22-6)

6. Shades Valley (20-5)

7. Homewood (18-7)

8. Mountain Brook (17-6)

9. Clay-Chalkville (17-7)

10. Huffman (17-11)

Others nominated: Blount (13-9), Calera (20-4), Cullman (19-5), Gardendale (16-9), Hazel Green (18-9), Jasper (19-5), Jemison-Huntsville (16-11), Lee-Huntsville (15-8), Minor (17-7), Pinson Valley (11-9), Russell Co. (18-4), Saraland (21-6), Spain Park (18-9).

Class 5A

1. Williamson (20-3)

2. East Limestone (23-3)

3. Hayden (23-4)

4. Guntersville (20-4)

5. Wenonah (18-5)

6. Springville (22-3)

7. Charles Henderson (20-7)

8. Corner (21-5)

9. Briarwood (18-9)

10. Sylacauga (20-2)

Others nominated: Andalusia (14-4), Eufaula (14-7), Ramsay (9-13), UMS-Wright (18-8), West Point (20-7).

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (25-1)

2. Albertville (22-4)

3. Bob Jones (20-6)

4. Fairhope (24-4)

5. Auburn (17-3)

6. Daphne (18-7)

7. Prattville (19-4)

8. Alma Bryant (20-4)

9. Dothan (17-6)

10. Vestavia Hills (17-9)

Others nominated: Foley (13-9), Hewitt-Trussville (14-10), Huntsville (15-11), James Clemens (11-11), Sparkman (12-9).

Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (23-2)

2. Park Crossing (23-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (20-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (24-4)

5. Fort Payne (20-4)

6. Stanhope Elmore (23-3)

7. Northridge (22-6)

8. Murphy (20-3)

9. Chelsea (18-6)

10. Decatur (21-4)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (17-7), Cullman (20-6), Gulf Shores (15-12), Homewood (16-8), Jackson-Olin (17-7), Jasper (19-7), Minor (18-6), Mountain Brook (12-10), Oxford (14-9), Paul Bryant (15-6), Russell Co. (19-2), Spain Park (14-12).

Class 5A

1. Scottsboro (20-3)

2. Guntersville (25-3)

3. Charles Henderson (23-0)

4. West Point (23-1)

5. Jacksonville (21-3)

6. Priceville (18-5)

7. Ramsay (19-10)

8. Springville (18-7)

9. East Limestone (17-6)

10. Sardis (20-8)

Others nominated: Andalusia (11-4), Briarwood (15-10), Carroll (16-4), Northside (17-3), St. Paul’s (16-5), UMS-Wright (18-9), Valley (16-3), Vigor (16-9).