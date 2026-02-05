Final ASWA poll released

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood's Luke Peevy (3) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final high school basketball rankings of the season on Feb. 5.

Chelsea's girls, Briarwood's boys and Oak Mountain's boys are all in this week's poll.

Chelsea rose a spot to No. 8 in Class 6A, beating Calera and Moody in the last week. The Lady Hornets capped off the regular season with nine straight wins.

Oak Mountain's boys are No. 9 in 7A once again this week, suffering a one-point loss to Vestavia Hills before beating Calera in the last week.

Briarwood has now won six straight games, beating Westminster-Oak Mountain and American Christian in the last week.

Briarwood's girls are in the others nominated category of 5A, with the Lady Lions also beating Westminster-Oak Mountain and ACA.

Spain Park's boys and girls are both in others nominated in 6A.

Here are the rankings from Class 5A-7A:

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Dothan (26-3)

2. Fairhope (24-5)

3. Huntsville (25-4)

4. James Clemens (19-4)

5. Albertville (24-5)

6. Vestavia Hills (21-6)

7. Sparkman (19-10)

8. Hoover (19-9)

9. Oak Mountain (16-12)

10. Carver-Montgomery (19-10)

Others nominated: Auburn (20-10), Bob Jones (13-12), Enterprise (16-7), Hewitt-Trussville (17-11), Tuscaloosa Co. (23-5).

Class 6A

1. Oxford (24-4)

2. Paul Bryant (22-7)

3. Gadsden City (25-2)

4. Pelham (26-2)

5. Murphy (22-6)

6. Shades Valley (21-5)

7. Homewood (21-7)

8. Mountain Brook (19-6)

9. Clay-Chalkville (18-8)

10. Minor (19-7)

Others nominated: Blount (15-9), Calera (21-5), Cullman (21-5), Gardendale (16-11), Hazel Green (18-11), Huffman (17-13), Jasper (21-6), Jemison-Huntsville (19-11), Lee-Huntsville (15-8), McGill-Toolen (17-13), Northridge (21-9), Pinson Valley (14-9), Russell Co. (19-6), Saraland (23-6), Spain Park (20-9).

Class 5A

1. Williamson (20-3)

2. Wenonah (20-5)

3. East Limestone (23-4)

4. Guntersville (22-5)

5. Hayden (25-5)

6. Charles Henderson (21-7)

7. Corner (25-5)

8. Springville (24-4)

9. Briarwood (19-9)

10. Sylacauga (23-2)

Others nominated: Andalusia (15-5), Eufaula (15-9), Lawrence Co. (16-11), Ramsay (10-14), UMS-Wright (19-9), West Point (23-7).

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (27-1)

2. Albertville (24-4)

3. Bob Jones (21-6)

4. Fairhope (26-4)

5. Auburn (20-3)

6. Daphne (20-7)

7. Prattville (21-4)

8. Alma Bryant (21-5)

9. Dothan (20-6)

10. Vestavia Hills (19-10)

Others nominated: Foley (14-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-12), Huntsville (17-13), James Clemens (11-12), Sparkman (14-9).

Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (24-2)

2. Park Crossing (25-3)

3. Clay-Chalkville (22-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (24-4)

5. Fort Payne (22-4)

6. Stanhope Elmore (26-3)

7. Murphy (20-3)

8. Chelsea (20-6)

9. Northridge (23-7)

10. Decatur (24-5)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (18-8), Cullman (21-7), Gulf Shores (16-12), Homewood (16-11), Jackson-Olin (17-7), Minor (20-6), Mountain Brook (13-11), Oxford (15-11), Paul Bryant (15-6), Russell Co. (20-3), Spain Park (16-14).

Class 5A

1. Scottsboro (21-3)

2. Guntersville (26-4)

3. Charles Henderson (24-0)

4. West Point (25-1)

5. Jacksonville (25-4)

6. Ramsay (20-10)

7. Priceville (21-6)

8. Springville (20-7)

9. East Limestone (18-6)

10. Sardis (21-9)

Others nominated: Andalusia (13-4), Briarwood (16-10), Carroll (17-6), Northside (19-3), St. Paul’s (18-5), UMS-Wright (20-10), Valley (16-5), Vigor (14-12).