Local teams appear in initial ASWA basketball poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first high school basketball rankings of the season on Nov. 20.

Briarwood's boys and girls appear in the Class 5A top 10, with the girls at No. 6 and the boys at No. 9.

Oak Mountain is at No. 10 in Class 7A boys, while Spain Park's boys are nominated in 6A.

Chelsea's boys and girls are in the others nominated category in Class 6A.

The next set of ASWA rankings will be released in December.

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (4-1)

2. Huntsville (4-0)

3. Fairhope (0-0)

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-0)

5. Hewitt-Trussville (4-1)

6. Austin (1-1)

7. James Clemens (2-1)

8. Sparkman (1-2)

9. Tuscaloosa Co. (4-2)

10. Oak Mountain (2-3)

Others nominated: Bob Jones (2-3), Thompson (1-3).

Class 6A

1. Gadsden City (3-0)

2. Clay-Chalkville (5-0)

3. Oxford (3-0)

4. Jemison-Huntsville (3-0)

5. Mountain Brook (4-0)

6. Hazel Green (2-1)

7. Cullman (4-0)

8. Pinson Valley (2-0)

9. Minor (3-0)

10. Buckhorn (3-0)

Others nominated: Blount (5-0), Calera (3-1), Chelsea (3-1), Gardendale (3-1), Homewood (1-2), Hueytown (2-3), Huffman (1-3), Lee-Huntsville (3-0), McAdory (3-2), Murphy (4-1), Northridge (4-0), Park Crossing (4-1), Pelham (2-0), Saraland (5-0), Shades Valley (3-2), Spain Park (3-2).

Class 5A

1. Wenonah (3-0)

2. Williamson (2-1)

3. Ramsay (0-4)

4. Guntersville (2-0)

5. Leeds (2-0)

6. East Limestone (3-1)

7. Corner (3-0)

8. UMS-Wright (2-2)

9. Briarwood (2-2)

10. Montevallo (2-1)

Others nominated: Russellville (1-0), Vigor (1-3).

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (1-1)

2. Albertville (5-0)

3. Bob Jones (5-2)

4. Daphne (3-1)

5. Auburn (0-1)

6. Fairhope (6-0)

7. Prattville (3-1)

8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1-3)

9. Central-Phenix City (1-1)

10. Foley (5-1)

Others nominated: Alma Bryant (3-1), Hewitt-Trussville (2-5), Huntsville (4-2), James Clemens (3-1), Sparkman (1-2), Thompson (3-3).

Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (5-0)

2. Hazel Green (3-1)

3. Mountain Brook (3-1)

4. Fort Payne (4-0)

5. Clay-Chalkville (4-0)

6. McGill-Toolen (5-1)

7. Northridge (3-0)

8. Stanhope Elmore (3-0)

9. Hartselle (3-1)

10. Buckhorn (5-0)

Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (2-1), Chelsea (2-2), Gardendale (3-1), Gulf Shores (3-2), Homewood (3-1), Jackson-Olin (5-0), Minor (3-0), Murphy (3-0), Oxford (3-0), Parker (3-1), Paul Bryant (3-0), Pelham (2-0), Saraland (3-1), Shades Valley (3-1) Wetumpka (2-1).

Class 5A

1. Scottsboro (2-0)

2. Guntersville (5-0)

3. Wenonah (4-0)

4. Vigor (0-2)

5. Ramsay (0-3)

6. Briarwood (3-1)

7. West Point (4-1)

8. Charles Henderson (3-0)

9. Boaz (4-0)

10. Priceville (2-1)

Others nominated: Arab (0-3), Greenville (5-0), Jacksonville (2-0), Russellville (3-2), Sardis (2-2), UMS-Wright (2-3).