Local teams scattered throughout ASWA basketball poll

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain's Kasen Lemons (1) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its second high school basketball rankings of the season on Dec. 11.

Briarwood's boys jumped up three spots to No. 6 in Class 5A, while the girls are now in the others nominated category after a tough stretch of games.

Chelsea's girls broke into the poll this week, now at No. 7 in Class 6A.

Oak Mountain remains at No. 10 in Class 7A boys, while Spain Park's boys are nominated in 6A. Spain Park's girls are also nominated, a big deal for a rebuilding program.

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Huntsville (9-2)

2. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-3)

3. Hoover (7-4)

4. Fairhope (6-1)

5. James Clemens (6-2)

6. Tuscaloosa Co. (12-3)

7. Dothan (9-1)

8. Sparkman (7-4)

9. Hewitt-Trussville (8-4)

10. Oak Mountain (7-5)

Others nominated: Albertville (8-2), Auburn (0-0), Austin (4-4), Bob Jones (7-5), Carver-Montgomery (7-2), Enterprise (3-3), Grissom (5-3), Vestavia Hills (6-4).

Class 6A

1. Gadsden City (14-0)

2. Oxford (5-3)

3. Pelham (10-0)

4. Mountain Brook (10-1)

5. Shades Valley (10-2)

6. Cullman (11-1)

7. Hazel Green (7-3)

8. Pinson Valley (6-1)

9. Saraland (8-1)

10. Huffman (7-6)

Others nominated: Blount (8-1), Buckhorn (5-6), Calera (9-2), Clay-Chalkville (9-3), Gardendale (8-3), Hartselle (7-4), Homewood (5-4), Jasper (6-2), Jemison-Huntsville (6-4), Lee-Huntsville (7-2), McAdory (6-4), Minor (8-2), Murphy (12-2), Pike Road (7-2), Rehobeth (7-3), Spain Park (9-3), Theodore (6-4), Wetumpka (9-3).

Class 5A

1. Williamson (7-2)

2. Wenonah (11-3)

3. Ramsay (4-6)

4. East Limestone (8-3)

5. Corner (11-0)

6. Briarwood (6-4)

7. Andalusia (2-0)

8. Leeds (4-4)

9. UMS-Wright (7-3)

10. Guntersville (5-3)

Others nominated: Greenville (5-1), Hayden (9-1), Sylacauga (0-0).

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (8-1)

2. Albertville (11-1)

3. Bob Jones (9-4)

4. Daphne (8-2)

5. Fairhope (12-1)

6. Auburn (5-1)

7. Prattville (8-3)

8. Alma Bryant (10-1)

9. Foley (8-4)

10. Huntsville (10-4)

Others nominated: Dothan (8-4), Hewitt-Trussville (7-6), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (4-6), James Clemens (5-4), Oak Mountain (6-6), Sparkman (3-5), Vestavia Hills (6-5).

Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (10-1)

2. Hazel Green (9-1)

3. Clay-Chalkville (9-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (13-1)

5. Northridge (11-0)

6. Stanhope Elmore (10-2)

7. Chelsea (6-4)

8. Buckhorn (8-3)

9. Murphy (8-1)

10. Mountain Brook (6-5)

Others nominated: Calera (7-3), Central-Tuscaloosa (9-1), Cullman (9-2), Decatur (11-2), Fort Payne (6-4), Gardendale (6-5), Gulf Shores (7-4), Homewood (9-4), Jackson-Olin (10-1), Minor (9-3), Mortimer Jordan (8-5), Oxford (6-1), Pelham (5-4), Pinson Valley (6-1), Saraland (6-2), Shades Valley (8-2), Southside-Gadsden (5-4), Spain Park (7-6), Wetumpka (10-2).

Class 5A

1. Scottsboro (8-0)

2. Guntersville (12-0)

3. Charles Henderson (9-0)

4. West Point (10-1)

5. Priceville (7-2)

6. Jacksonville (7-1)

7. Ramsay (4-5)

8. Greenville (9-0)

9. UMS-Wright (7-4)

10. Boaz (7-3)

Others nominated: Briarwood (5-5), Carroll (6-2), East Limestone (6-3), Elmore Co. (4-4), Holtville (3-2), Opp (7-4), Russellville (6-5), Sardis (7-6), Vigor (4-5), Wenonah (7-5).