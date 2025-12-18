Local teams scattered throughout ASWA basketball poll

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood's Isaac Kerley (12) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school basketball rankings of the season on Dec. 18.

Briarwood's boys are now No. 5 in Class 5A, while the girls are in the others nominated category, just outside the top 10. Briarwood's boys and girls won both games in the last week, knocking off Chilton County and Central-Clay County.

Chelsea's girls are in the others nominated in Class 6A, after defeating Oak Mountain but falling to Hillcrest in the last week. Spain Park's boys and girls are also in the others nominated category. The Jags split two games in the last week, while the Lady Jags lost two straight before bouncing back with a win over Pell City.

Both the Oak Mountain boys and girls are in the others nominated category of Class 7A. The girls are having a bit of a resurgent season, despite losing three games in the last week. Oak Mountain's boys beat Gardendale and Chelsea before falling to Helena.

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (9-4)

2. James Clemens (9-2)

3. Tuscaloosa Co. (14-3)

4. Dothan (12-1)

5. Sparkman (8-4)

6. Huntsville (9-3)

7. Hewitt-Trussville (9-4)

8. Fairhope (8-2)

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-4)

10. Auburn (11-4)

Others nominated: Albertville (10-2), Austin (6-5), Enterprise (6-3), Oak Mountain (9-6), Vestavia Hills (7-4).

Class 6A

1. Gadsden City (17-0)

2. Oxford (9-3)

3. Pelham (13-0)

4. Shades Valley (12-3)

5. Cullman (13-1)

6. Mountain Brook (10-2)

7. Saraland (11-1)

8. Lee-Huntsville (8-2)

9. Huffman (10-6)

10. Hazel Green (7-5)

Others nominated: Blount (8-2), Calera (12-3), Clay-Chalkville (10-5), Homewood (6-5), Jasper (8-3), Jemison-Huntsville (7-5), McAdory (7-5), Minor (9-3), Murphy (14-2), Northridge (10-3), Pike Road (8-4), Pinson Valley (6-5), Rehobeth (7-6), Spain Park (10-4), Wetumpka (10-4).

Class 5A

1. Wenonah (13-3)

2. Williamson (9-3)

3. East Limestone (10-3)

4. Ramsay (4-8)

5. Briarwood (8-4)

6. Andalusia (7-0)

7. Guntersville (8-3)

8. UMS-Wright (8-3)

9. Corner (12-2)

10. Greenville (7-2)

Others nominated: Charles Henderson (8-4), Hayden (9-1), Leeds (5-5), Sylacauga (3-0).

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (11-1)

2. Albertville (12-1)

3. Bob Jones (10-4)

4. Daphne (9-3)

5. Fairhope (15-1)

6. Auburn (8-1)

7. Prattville (11-4)

8. Alma Bryant (12-1)

9. Foley (9-5)

10. Huntsville (11-4)

Others nominated: Dothan (8-4), Hewitt-Trussville (9-6), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (7-6), James Clemens (6-6), Oak Mountain (6-9), Sparkman (4-5), Vestavia Hills (7-6).

Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (11-1)

2. Hazel Green (9-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (10-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (15-1)

5. Northridge (12-0)

6. Stanhope Elmore (12-2)

7. Buckhorn (11-3)

8. Murphy (10-1)

9. Jasper (11-1)

10. Decatur (13-2)

Others nominated: Calera (10-5), Central-Tuscaloosa (9-1), Chelsea (7-5), Fort Payne (8-4), Gardendale (8-6), Gulf Shores (9-5), Homewood (9-5), Jackson-Olin (13-1), Minor (11-3), Mortimer Jordan (10-6), Mountain Brook (7-5), Oxford (6-4), Paul Bryant (10-2), Pelham (8-4), Spain Park (8-8), Wetumpka (11-3).

Class 5A

1. Scottsboro (9-0)

2. Guntersville (13-1)

3. Charles Henderson (12-0)

4. West Point (12-1)

5. Priceville (13-2)

6. Jacksonville (8-1)

7. Ramsay (7-5)

8. Greenville (11-1)

9. Northside (9-2)

10. St. Paul’s (6-2)

Others nominated: Andalusia (4-1), Briarwood (7-5), Russellville (7-5), Sardis (9-6), Vigor (5-6), UMS-Wright (7-5), Wenonah (8-5).