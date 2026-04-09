Jags, Lions at No. 2 in rankings

× Expand Briarwood third baseman Ivan Hand (24) scores a run during a game between Briarwood and Chelsea on Thursday March, 19th, 2026 at Chelsea High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Briarwood Christian School baseball team rose to the No. 2 team in Class 5A this week, joining Spain Park, which is No. 2 in 6A for the second straight week.

Briarwood won three games over the last week to improve to 17-7 on the year, beating area foe Sylacauga 11-1, before one-run victories over Spain Park (7-6) and Shelby County (6-5).

Oak Mountain's baseball team cracked the rankings at No. 10 in 7A after winning four straight games. The Eagles are now 20-10 on the season through Wednesday.

Spain Park remained at No. 2 in 6A after defeating Chelsea, falling to Briarwood by a run and blowing past area foe Pelham.

Chelsea's baseball team is in the others nominated category of 6A. Spain Park and Oak Mountain softball are also in the others nominated categories of their classes.

Here are the full baseball and softball rankings in Class 5A, 6A and 7A:

BASEBALL

Class 7A

1. Enterprise (23-2)

2. Vestavia Hills (21-8)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (20-5)

4. Prattville (23-5)

5. Thompson (18-12)

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-9)

7. Tuscaloosa Co. (19-9)

8. Auburn (18-9)

9. Bob Jones (19-12)

10. Oak Mountain (20-9)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (17-13), Fairhope (16-8), Florence (17-8), Grissom (14-14), Hoover (20-12), Huntsville (17-12), James Clemens (15-14), Opelika (17-13), Sparkman (15-14).

Class 6A

1. Homewood (22-5)

2. Spain Park (24-7)

3. Cullman (18-5)

4. Northridge (22-5)

5. Mountain Brook (24-4-1)

6. Hartselle (17-11)

7. Hazel Green (25-8)

8. Oxford (18-10)

9. Pike Road (20-5)

10. Saraland (19-6)

Others nominated: Athens (15-10), Benjamin Russell (18-6), Chelsea (13-14), Fort Payne (17-8), Hueytown (17-13), McGill-Toolen (17-7), Mortimer Jordan (23-5), Pelham (15-9), Pell City (12-11), Rehobeth (16-6), Southside-Gadsden (13-9), Stanhope Elmore (17-10), Wetumpka (14-8-1).

Class 5A

1. St. Paul’s (15-3)

2. Briarwood Christian (17-7)

3. Faith Academy (14-7)

4. American Christian (22-9)

5. Andalusia (17-3)

6. Demopolis (19-4)

7. UMS-Wright (16-7)

8. Madison Academy (17-9)

9. Northside (18-5)

10. Shelby Co. (18-6)

Others nominated: Boaz (17-8), Central-Clay Co. (10-8), Charles Henderson (15-8), Corner (12-9), Hayden (18-4), Headland (14-8), Leeds (18-11), Moody (17-6), Russellville (13-13), Sardis (14-4), Valley (12-8-1).

SOFTBALL

Class 7A

1. Thompson (27-1-2)

2. Vestavia Hills (24-3)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (32-6-1)

4. Daphne (26-10)

5. Fairhope (17-6)

6. Enterprise (22-6-1)

7. Auburn (18-7)

8. Huntsville (21-10)

9. Austin (26-14)

10. Baker (24-12-2)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (18-13), Dothan (19-11), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-11), Hoover (20-10-1), James Clemens (17-16-1), Oak Mountain (12-12), Opelika (15-14), Prattville (18-10), Sparkman (12-9).

Class 6A

1. Saraland (30-3-1)

2. Hartselle (25-5-1)

3. Wetumpka (30-3)

4. Hazel Green (26-10-1)

5. Spanish Fort (27-10-1)

6. Helena (15-8)

7. Athens (19-10-1)

8. Cullman (25-6)

9. Homewood (17-4)

10. McAdory (20-8-2)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (17-13), Brookwood (25-9-2), Chilton Co. (11-13-1), Gardendale (18-11), Fort Payne (8-7), Gulf Shores (16-10), Northridge (11-14-3), Oxford (14-7), Pell City (16-10-2), Pike Road (17-8), Rehobeth (14-12), Spain Park (18-14).