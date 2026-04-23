Local teams appear in final ASWA poll

× Expand Spain Park pitcher Conner Dabbs (12) throws a pitch during a game between Spain Park and John Carroll on Tuesday March, 17th, 2026 at John Carroll High School. Photo by Richard Force.

Local teams are all over the place in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association baseball and softball rankings of the regular season.

On the baseball side, Briarwood finishes the regular season at No. 4 in Class 5A. The Lions are hosting Jemison in the first round of the state playoffs this week.

Spain Park capped the regular season at No. 2 in 6A, as the Jags ascended over the second half to become one of the state's top teams. Spain Park hosts McAdory this week in the playoffs.

Chelsea is traveling to Hueytown to begin the 6A playoffs this week and the Hornets are in the others nominated category in 6A. Oak Mountain is also in others nominated in 7A.

In softball, Oak Mountain has cracked the top 10 after an impressive recent stretch, breaking in at No. 8 in 7A.

Chelsea also broke into the top 10, at No. 10 in 6A.

Spain Park is in others nominated in 6A.

Here are the full baseball and softball rankings in Class 5A, 6A and 7A:

BASEBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Vestavia Hills (26-9)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (24-7)

3. Enterprise (28-5)

4. Tuscaloosa Co. (23-11)

5. Auburn (23-10)

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (24-12)

7. Bob Jones (24-14)

8. Fairhope (23-9)

9. Thompson (21-17)

10. Hoover (24-15)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (21-15), Grissom (19-15), Huntsville (21-14), James Clemens (20-15), Oak Mountain (21-15), Prattville (24-10), Sparkman (20-17).

CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (28-6)

2. Spain Park (27-7)

3. Cullman (24-9)

4. Northridge (28-6)

5. Hartselle (19-11)

6. Mountain Brook (24-4-1)

7. Oxford (24-11)

8. Pike Road (25-7)

9. Saraland (24-7)

10. Gulf Shores (21-11)

Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (23-7), Chelsea (15-17), Fort Payne (22-8), Hazel Green (27-9), Hueytown (22-14), McGill-Toolen (20-10), Mortimer Jordan (27-7), Rehobeth (20-9-1), Stanhope Elmore (20-12), Wetumpka (17-10-1).

CLASS 5A

1. Faith Academy (21-7)

2. St. Paul’s (19-5)

3. American Christian (28-10)

4. Briarwood Christian (22-9)

5. UMS-Wright (22-7)

6. Shelby Co. (23-8)

7. Demopolis (24-5)

8. Madison Academy (21-11)

9. Headland (20-8)

10. Russellville (19-14)

Others nominated: Andalusia (18-7), Boaz (19-8), Central-Clay Co. (12-10), Charles Henderson (20-8), Corner (15-11), East Limestone (21-8) Hayden (22-7), Leeds (22-13), Moody (21-7), Northside (19-7), Sardis (16-8), Springville (21-21-1), Valley (14-9-1).

SOFTBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Thompson (35-1-2)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (35-7-1)

3. Vestavia Hills (31-5)

4. Daphne (29-11)

5. Enterprise (32-7-1)

6. Fairhope (19-7-1)

7. Auburn (25-8)

8. Oak Mountain (16-12)

9. Austin (27-15)

10. Huntsville (26-16)

Others nominated: Baker (26-15-2), Central-Phenix City (21-15), Dothan (26-13), Hoover (26-12-1), Opelika (19-15), Prattville (23-13), Sparkman (18-12).

CLASS 6A

1. Hartselle (29-5-1)

2. Saraland (34-5-1)

3. Wetumpka (35-5)

4. Spanish Fort (32-11-1)

5. Hazel Green (32-13-1)

6. Cullman (35-7-1)

7. Helena (20-11)

8. Homewood (22-5)

9. Athens (23-14-2)

10. Chelsea (22-15-2)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (18-15), Chilton Co. (14-14-1), Gardendale (24-14), Gulf Shores (19-14), McAdory (23-9-2), Mortimer Jordan (16-21-1), Oxford (16-12), Pell City (21-13-2), Pike Road (21-11), Rehobeth (20-15), Spain Park (22-14).