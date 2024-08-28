Lions, Jags ranked this week

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood LB Asa Harris (31) recovers a fumble during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the first week of games, Briarwood is ranked No. 10 in Class 5A. The Lions fell to 7A Oak Mountain 38-28 in the opener.

Spain Park is No. 4 in 6A after blowing out Sparkman 38-7.

This week, Briarwood travels to Homewood for another tough game. Spain Park heads to Hoover for the city rivalry.

Here's the rest of the 5A and 6A polls:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 1-0

2. Parker (5); 1-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 1-0

4. Spain Park; 1-0

5. Oxford; 1-0

6. Gadsden City; 1-0

7. Mountain Brook; 1-0

8. Gulf Shores; 0-1

9. Pike Road; 0-1

10. Muscle Shoals; 0-1

Others receiving votes: Homewood (1-0), Hartselle (0-1), Helena (0-0), Athens (1-0), McAdory (1-0), Chelsea (1-0), Spanish Fort (1-0).

CLASS 5A

1. Guntersville (10); 1-0

2. Catholic-Montgomery (4); 1-0

3. Central-Clay Co. (1); 1-0

4. Ramsay (2); 0-1

5. Moody (1); 0-1

6. Leeds; 1-0

7. Fairview; 0-0

8. Scottsboro; 1-0

9. Vigor; 1-0

10. Briarwood; 0-1

Others receiving votes: Center Point (0-1), Headland (1-0), Eufaula (0-1), Charles Henderson (0-0), Boaz (1-0), Demopolis (0-1), Arab (1-0), Greenville (1-0), Corner (1-0), Jacksonville (1-0), Russellville (1-0).

Click here to follow Under the Lights on social media, and to sign up for the newsletter.