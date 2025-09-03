Jags drop, Hornets rise in ASWA poll

× Expand Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) runs behind Spain Park offensive lineman Isaac Harris (58) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park was a consistent presence in the top half of the Class 6A poll last year, and that has continued at the start of the 2025 season.

The Jags were the No. 4 team in 6A, but dropped a couple spots after last week's loss to Hoover. Chelsea made an appearance this week, receiving votes after improving to 2-0 with a win over Wetumpka.

This week, Spain Park takes an open date, while Chelsea hosts Pelham to start region play.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (12); 2-0; 196

2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 2-0; 176

3. Saraland (1); 2-0; 147

4. Muscle Shoals; 2-0; 102

5. Hartselle; 2-0; 90

6. Spain Park; 1-1; 86

7. Pike Road; 1-1; 75

8. Mountain Brook; 1-1; 44

9. Homewood; 2-0; 43

10. Benjamin Russell; 1-1; 27

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (2-0) 19, Spanish Fort (1-1) 9, St. Paul's (2-0) 6, McAdory (2-0) 3, Chelsea (2-0) 2, Buckhorn (2-0) 1.

