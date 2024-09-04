Jags ranked No. 4 this week

× Expand Spain Park head coach congratulates his team after a touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the second week of games, Spain Park remains steady at No. 4 in Class 6A after a monumental win over Hoover on Friday. Briarwood is receiving votes in 5A, while Chelsea is receiving votes in 6A.

This week, Spain Park takes an open date. Briarwood hosts Ramsay, while Chelsea heads to Pelham.

Here's the rest of the 5A and 6A polls:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (11); 2-0

2. Parker (6); 2-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 2-0

4. Spain Park (1); 2-0

5. Oxford; 2-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 1-1

7. Gadsden City; 1-1

8. Mountain Brook; 1-1

9. Homewood; 2-0

10. Gulf Shores; 0-2

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (2-0), Hartselle (1-1), Athens (2-0), Helena (1-0), Pike Road (0-2), Chelsea (2-0), Rehobeth (2-0).

CLASS 5A

1. Guntersville (12); 2-0

2. Catholic-Montgomery (4); 2-0

3. Central-Clay Co. (2); 2-0

4. Leeds; 2-0

5. Fairview; 1-0

6. Scottsboro; 2-0

7. Vigor; 2-0

8. Moody; 0-2

9. Ramsay; 0-2

10. Headland; 2-0

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville (2-0), Boaz (2-0), Greenville (2-0), Briarwood (0-2), Corner (2-0), Eufaula (1-1), Center Point (1-1), Selma (2-0), Citronelle (2-0), Wenonah (2-0).

