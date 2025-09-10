Jags remain in ASWA poll

× Expand Spain Park Captains prior to a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park was a consistent presence in the top half of the Class 6A poll last year, and that has continued at the start of the 2025 season.

The Jags took an open date last week, and remained at the No. 6 spot in 6A this week. Chelsea was receiving votes last week, but fell out of the poll after falling to Pelham.

This week Spain Park hosts Helena in region play.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (11); 3-0; 193

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 3-0; 179

3. Saraland (1); 3-0; 147

4. Muscle Shoals; 3-0; 105

5. Hartselle; 2-0; 90

6. Spain Park; 1-1; 81

7. Pike Road; 2-1; 74

8. Homewood; 3-0; 51

9. Mountain Brook; 2-1; 41

10. Benjamin Russell; 2-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (3-0) 19, McAdory (3-0) 5, St. Paul's (2-0) 5, Spanish Fort (2-1) 2, Bessemer City (3-0) 1.

Be sure to check out this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.