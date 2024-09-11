Jags remain No. 4

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Spain Park players prepare to run on the field during pregame festivities at a game against Sparkman High School on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the third week of games, Spain Park remains steady at No. 4 in Class 6A after an open date. Briarwood is receiving votes in 5A, while Chelsea is receiving votes in 6A for the second straight week.

This week, Spain Park is back in action, as the Jags head to Helena. Briarwood plays at Carver-Birmingham and Chelsea takes an open date.

Here's the rest of the 5A and 6A polls:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 3-0

2. Parker (5); 3-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 3-0

4. Spain Park; 2-0

5. Oxford; 3-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 2-1

7. Gadsden City; 2-1

8. Mountain Brook; 2-1

9. Homewood; 3-0

10. Spanish Fort; 3-0

Others receiving votes: Hartselle (1-1), Chelsea (3-0), Helena (2-0), Athens (3-0), Gulf Shores (0-3), Pike Road (1-2), Bessemer City (3-0), Central-Tuscaloosa (3-0).

CLASS 5A

1. Guntersville (12); 3-0

2. Catholic-Montgomery (5); 3-0

3. Central-Clay Co. (1); 3-0

4. Leeds; 3-0

5. Fairview; 2-0

6. Scottsboro; 3-0

7. Vigor; 3-0

8. Moody; 1-2

9. Ramsay; 1-2

10. Corner; 3-0

Others receiving votes: Citronelle (3-0), Selma (3-0), Elmore Co. (2-0-1), Briarwood (0-3), Williamson (3-0), Boaz (2-1), Headland (2-1), Northside (3-0), Russellville (2-1), Shelby Co. (3-0).

