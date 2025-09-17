Jags stay at No. 6, Lions receiving votes in ASWA poll

× Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park players take the field during a game between Spain Park vs Helena on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remains in the middle of the Class 6A poll this week, holding steady at the No. 6 spot after soundly defeating Helena 38-14 last Friday. All the teams in front of them won as well.

Briarwood is back in the receiving votes category in 5A after a second straight impressive win, this time over Carver-Birmingham.

Spain Park has a big game at Benjamin Russell this Friday, while Briarwood heads to Wenonah.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (11); 4-0; 193

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 4-0; 179

3. Saraland (1); 4-0; 147

4. Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 110

5. Hartselle; 3-0; 94

6. Spain Park; 2-1; 80

7. Pike Road; 3-1; 72

8. Homewood; 4-0; 61

9. Benjamin Russell; 3-1; 46

10. Russell Co.; 4-0; 25

Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (3-0) 6, McAdory (3-0) 5, Bessemer City (4-0) 2, Theodore (3-1) 2, Jasper (4-0) 1, Mountain Brook (2-2) 1, Oxford (2-2) 1, Pell City (3-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Vigor (15); 4-0; 207

2. Moody (3); 3-1; 163

3. Williamson; 4-0; 142

4. Fairview; 4-0; 112

5. Guntersville; 4-0; 106

6. Leeds; 4-0; 99

7. Central-Clay Co.; 3-1; 82

8. Northside; 4-0; 47

9. Scottsboro; 3-1; 21

10. Andalusia; 3-1; 16

Others receiving votes: St. Clair Co. (2-1) 9, Eufaula (3-1) 8, Corner (3-1) 6, Briarwood (2-2) 4, Priceville (3-1) 3, UMS-Wright (2-2) 1.

