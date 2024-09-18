Jags hold steady at No. 4

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Corey Barber (17) runs with the football during a game between Spain Park and Helena on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Husky Stadium in Helena, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the fourth week of games, Spain Park remains steady at No. 4 in Class 6A after an open date. Briarwood is still receiving votes in 5A, while Chelsea is receiving votes in 6A for the third straight week.

This week, Briarwood hosts Wenonah, Chelsea hosts Calera and Spain Park plays at home against Benjamin Russell.

Here's the rest of the 5A and 6A polls:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 4-0

2. Parker (5); 4-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0

4. Spain Park; 3-0

5. Oxford; 4-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 3-1

7. Gadsden City; 2-1

8. Mountain Brook; 3-1

9. Homewood; 4-0

10. Hartselle; 2-1

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (3-0), Athens (3-0), Bessemer City (4-0), Gulf Shores (1-3), Pike Road (2-2), Helena (2-1), Spanish Fort (3-1), St. Paul's (3-0), Minor (3-0).

CLASS 5A

1. Guntersville (12); 4-0

2. Catholic-Montgomery (5); 4-0

3. Central-Clay Co. (1); 4-0

4. Leeds; 4-0

5. Fairview; 3-0

6. Vigor; 4-0

7. Scottsboro; 4-0

8. Moody; 2-2

9. Corner; 4-0

10. Williamson; 4-0

Others receiving votes: Elmore Co. (3-0-1), Briarwood (0-4), Shelby Co. (4-0), Northside (4-0), Russellville (3-1), Arab (3-1).

