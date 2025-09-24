Jags drop, Lions still receiving votes in ASWA poll

× Expand Todd Lester Spain Park RB Hudson Hibbard (16) fights for yardage during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park dropped to No. 10 in the 6A poll after a one-point loss to Benjamin Russell last Friday.

Briarwood is still in the receiving votes category in 5A after a third straight win, as the Lions blew past Wenonah.

Spain Park hosts James Clemens and Briarwood travels to Leeds in non-region action this week.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (15); 5-0; 207

2. Saraland (3); 5-0; 163

3. Parker; 4-1; 133

4. Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 115

5. Hartselle; 4-0; 105

6. Benjamin Russell; 4-1; 78

7. Pike Road; 4-1; 75

8. Homewood; 5-0; 65

9. Russell Co.; 5-0; 37

10. Spain Park; 2-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Jasper (5-0) 7, McAdory (4-0) 7, Theodore (4-1) 4, Minor (4-0) 2, Mountain Brook (3-2) 1, Pell City (4-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Vigor (15); 5-0; 207

2. Moody (3); 4-1; 164

3. Williamson; 5-0; 143

4. Fairview; 5-0; 121

5. Guntersville; 5-0; 104

6. Central-Clay Co.; 4-1; 93

7. Northside; 5-0; 69

8. Scottsboro; 4-1; 46

9. Leeds; 4-1; 28

10. Eufaula; 4-1; 17

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville (3-2) 10, Briarwood (3-2) 5, Priceville (4-1) 5, St. Clair Co. (3-1) 4, Andalusia (3-2) 3, Elmore Co. (4-1) 3, Corner (3-1) 2, Ramsay (2-3) 1, UMS-Wright (2-2) 1.

Be sure to check out this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.