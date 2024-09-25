Jags rise to No. 3

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Mitchell Frazer (7) attempts to catch a pass during a game between Benjamin Russell and Apain Park on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Spain Park is up one spot in Class 6A to No. 3. Chelsea is receiving votes in 6A for the fourth straight week and is a spot away from cracking the top 10.

This week, Spain Park travels to James Clemens to play its third 7A team of the season. Chelsea travels to winless Paul Bryant.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 5-0

2. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0

3. Spain Park; 4-0

4. Parker (2); 4-1

5. Oxford; 5-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 4-1

7. Homewood; 5-0

8. Gadsden City; 3-1

9. Hartselle; 3-1

10. Mountain Brook; 3-2

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (4-0), Athens (4-0), Gulf Shores (2-3), St. Paul's (4-0), Pike Road (3-2), McAdory (3-1), Russell Co. (4-1).

