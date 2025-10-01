Jags rise a spot in ASWA poll

× Expand Todd Lester Spain Park WR Kena Rego (0) runs after a catch during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park rose a spot in Class 6A to No. 9 after a win over 7A James Clemens last Friday night. Briarwood is still receiving a few votes in the 5A poll, despite losing to Leeds last week.

This week, the Jags host Pelham, while Briarwood hosts Corner.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 6-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 5-0; 161

3. Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 125

4. Hartselle; 5-0; 116

5. Parker; 4-2; 112

6. Benjamin Russell; 5-1; 99

7. Russell Co.; 6-0; 62

8. Pike Road; 4-2; 42

9. Spain Park; 3-2; 37

10. Homewood; 5-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Jasper (6-0) 15, Mountain Brook (4-2) 12, McAdory (4-0) 5, Stanhope Elmore (4-1) 3, St. Paul's (4-1) 2, Pell City (4-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Vigor (15); 5-0; 206

2. Williamson (1); 6-0; 162

3. Fairview; 5-0; 126

4. Moody (2); 4-2; 122

5. Guntersville; 5-0; 113

6. Central-Clay Co.; 5-1; 106

7. Northside; 6-0; 73

8. Leeds; 5-1; 50

9. Scottsboro; 4-2; 12

10. St. Clair Co.; 4-1; 11

Others receiving votes: Corner (4-1) 10, Priceville (4-1) 9, Ramsay (3-3) 8, Andalusia (4-2) 5, Elmore Co. (4-1) 4, Eufaula (4-2) 3, Jacksonville (3-3) 3, Briarwood (3-3) 2, Carver-Birmingham (3-1) 1.

