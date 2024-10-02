Jags remain No. 3

× Expand Photo by Zach Irvine Spain Park backfield during a football game between Spain Park and James Clemens on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Madison City Schools Stadium.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Spain Park holds steady in Class 6A at No. 3, remaining there for the second straight week. Chelsea is receiving votes in 6A for the fifth straight week and is a spot away from cracking the top 10.

This week, Spain Park travels to Pelham for a region game. Chelsea hosts Chilton County as well.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (12); 5-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 5-0

3. Spain Park; 5-0

4. Parker (1); 5-1

5. Oxford; 6-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 4-1

7. Gadsden City; 4-1

8. Mountain Brook; 4-2

9. Hartselle; 4-1

10. Homewood; 5-1

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (5-0), Athens (5-0), St. Paul's (5-0), Gulf Shores (2-3), Russell Co. (5-1), Spanish Fort (5-1).

