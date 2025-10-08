Jags stay No. 9 in ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Mason McClure (2) catches a pass during a game between Pelham and Spain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remained at No. 9 in the Class 6A poll this week after a 42-7 thrashing of Pelham last week. The Jags improved to 4-2 on the year with the victory.

This week, the Jags travel to Chelsea for a critical region contest.

Briarwood dropped from the Class 5A poll completely after suffering a second straight loss.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 7-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 6-0; 161

3. Muscle Shoals; 6-0; 124

4. Hartselle; 6-0; 117

5. Parker; 5-2; 115

6. Benjamin Russell; 6-1; 97

7. Russell Co.; 7-0; 63

8. Pike Road; 5-2; 49

9. Spain Park; 4-2; 41

10. Homewood; 6-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Jasper (6-0) 12, McAdory (5-0) 8, St. Paul's (5-1) 2.

Be sure to check out this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.