Jags stay No. 9 in ASWA poll

by

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remained at No. 9 in the Class 6A poll this week after a 42-7 thrashing of Pelham last week. The Jags improved to 4-2 on the year with the victory.

This week, the Jags travel to Chelsea for a critical region contest.

Briarwood dropped from the Class 5A poll completely after suffering a second straight loss.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 7-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 6-0; 161

3. Muscle Shoals; 6-0; 124

4. Hartselle; 6-0; 117

5. Parker; 5-2; 115

6. Benjamin Russell; 6-1; 97

7. Russell Co.; 7-0; 63

8. Pike Road; 5-2; 49

9. Spain Park; 4-2; 41

10. Homewood; 6-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Jasper (6-0) 12, McAdory (5-0) 8, St. Paul's (5-1) 2.

