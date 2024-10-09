Hornets crack top 10

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity during a game between Chilton County and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Chelsea cracked the top 10 in Class 6A for the first time this season, checking in at No. 10. Spain Park dropped a spot in the 6A rankings following an open date, coming in at No. 4.

This week, Chelsea and Spain Park square off in a battle of 6-0 teams on Thursday night.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (14); 6-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 6-0

3. Parker (1); 6-1

4. Spain Park; 6-0

5. Oxford; 7-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 5-1

7. Gadsden City; 5-1

8. Homewood; 6-1

9. Hartselle; 5-1

10. Chelsea; 6-0

Others receiving votes: Mountain Brook (4-3), St. Paul's (6-0), Russell Co. (6-1), Spanish Fort (6-1).

