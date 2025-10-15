Jags win, stay at No. 9 in ASWA poll

× Expand Spain Park quarter back Brock Bradley (5) runs with the ball during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remained at No. 9 in Class 6A once again, after the Jags knocked off Chelsea 44-7. It was the third straight game the Jags allowed just seven points.

This Friday, Spain Park travels to Calera for another region contest.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 8-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 7-0; 161

3. Muscle Shoals; 7-0; 126

4. Hartselle; 7-0; 117

5. Parker; 6-2; 115

6. Benjamin Russell; 6-1; 99

7. Russell Co.; 7-0; 64

8. Pike Road; 6-2; 48

9. Spain Park; 5-2; 40

10. Homewood; 6-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (6-1) 7, McAdory (5-1) 3, Jasper (6-1) 2, Theodore (5-2) 1.

Be sure to check out this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.