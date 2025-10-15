Jags win, stay at No. 9 in ASWA poll

by

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remained at No. 9 in Class 6A once again, after the Jags knocked off Chelsea 44-7. It was the third straight game the Jags allowed just seven points.

This Friday, Spain Park travels to Calera for another region contest.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 8-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 7-0; 161

3. Muscle Shoals; 7-0; 126

4. Hartselle; 7-0; 117

5. Parker; 6-2; 115

6. Benjamin Russell; 6-1; 99

7. Russell Co.; 7-0; 64

8. Pike Road; 6-2; 48

9. Spain Park; 5-2; 40

10. Homewood; 6-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (6-1) 7, McAdory (5-1) 3, Jasper (6-1) 2, Theodore (5-2) 1.

Be sure to check out this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.