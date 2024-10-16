Jags stay at No. 4

× Expand Spain Park Head Coach Tim Vakakes talks to his team after a game between Spain Park and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Pelham High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Spain Park holds steady at No. 4 after improving to 7-0 with a convincing win over Chelsea. As a result, Chelsea fell out of the top 10, although the Hornets are still receiving votes.

This week, Spain Park hosts Calera and Chelsea hosts Helena in region matchups.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (14); 7-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 7-0

3. Parker (1); 7-1

4. Spain Park; 7-0

5. Oxford; 7-0

6. Homewood; 6-1

7. Hartselle; 6-1

8. Spanish Fort; 7-1

9. Mountain Brook; 5-3

10. Muscle Shoals; 5-2

Others receiving votes: Gadsden City (5-2), Fort Payne (5-2), Russell Co. (6-1), St. Paul's (6-1), Chelsea (6-1).

