Jags rise a spot in ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Spain Park QB Hudson Hibbard (16) runs the ball during a game between Spain Park and Calera on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park rose a spot to No. 8 in the Class 6A poll, as the Jags won their fourth straight game with a blowout win over Calera.

This Friday, the Jags host Chilton County to wrap up the region slate.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 9-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 8-0; 163

3. Muscle Shoals; 7-0; 132

4. Hartselle; 8-0; 125

5. Benjamin Russell; 7-1; 110

6. Homewood; 7-1; 83

7. Pike Road; 7-2; 72

8. Spain Park; 6-2; 46

9. Parker; 6-3; 43

10. Fort Payne; 7-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (7-1) 13, Theodore (6-2) 8, McAdory (6-1) 2, Bessemer City (6-1) 1.

