Jags stick at No. 4

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Spain Park's offense reviews the prior series on the sideline during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Spain Park holds steady at No. 4 after improving to 8-0 with a convincing win over Calera.

This week, Spain Park heads to Chilton County to wrap up region play.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 8-0

2. Parker (2); 8-1

3. Oxford; 8-0

4. Spain Park; 8-0

5. Clay-Chalkville; 7-1

6. Hartselle; 7-1

7. Spanish Fort; 7-1

8. Mountain Brook; 6-3

9. Homewood; 6-2

10. St. Paul's; 7-1

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (5-2), Fort Payne (6-2), Helena (5-3), Russell Co. (6-2), Southside-Gadsden (5-3).

