Jags stick at No. 4

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Spain Park holds steady at No. 4 after improving to 8-0 with a convincing win over Calera. 

This week, Spain Park heads to Chilton County to wrap up region play.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 8-0

2. Parker (2); 8-1

3. Oxford; 8-0

4. Spain Park; 8-0

5. Clay-Chalkville; 7-1

6. Hartselle; 7-1

7. Spanish Fort; 7-1

8. Mountain Brook; 6-3

9. Homewood; 6-2

10. St. Paul's; 7-1

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (5-2), Fort Payne (6-2), Helena (5-3), Russell Co. (6-2), Southside-Gadsden (5-3).

