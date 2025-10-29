Jags remain at No. 8 in ASWA poll

× Expand Todd Lester Spain Park OL Jackson Bryant (75) and Spain Park WR Mason McClure (2) celebrate a touchdown during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remains the No. 8 team in Class 6A for the second straight week, after the Jags shut out Chilton County last week.

This Thursday, the Jags host Gardendale to cap off the regular season.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 10-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 9-0; 162

3. Muscle Shoals; 8-0; 145

4. Benjamin Russell; 8-1; 120

5. Homewood; 8-1; 100

6. Hartselle; 8-1; 80

7. Pike Road; 7-2; 74

8. Spain Park; 7-2; 50

9. Parker; 7-3; 44

10. Fort Payne; 8-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (8-1) 12, Bessemer City (7-1) 2.

