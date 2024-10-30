Jags hold firm at No. 4

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Spain Park running back Dakarai Shanks (20) runs with the ball during a game between Spain Park and Chilton County on Friday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Chilton County High School.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remains at No. 4 in Class 6A once again after a convincing 37-6 victory over Chilton County.

This week, Spain Park heads to Gardendale for the final game of the regular season.

Briarwood is also now receiving a vote in the 5A poll.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 9-0

2. Parker (2); 9-1

3. Oxford; 9-0

4. Spain Park; 9-0

5. Clay-Chalkville; 8-1

6. Mountain Brook; 7-3

7. Homewood; 7-2

8. St. Paul's; 8-1

9. Muscle Shoals; 6-2

10. Hartselle; 7-2

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (7-2), Fort Payne (7-2), Helena (6-3), Russell Co. (7-2), Southside-Gadsden (6-3).

