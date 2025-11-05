Jags remain No. 8 in final ASWA poll

× Expand Spain Park wide receivers JD Thompson (14) and Barrett PRice (7) celebrate a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Gardendale on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remains the No. 8 team in Class 6A for the third straight week in the final ASWA poll of the season.

The Jags host McAdory on Friday in the opening round of the 6A playoffs.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 10-0; 212

2. Saraland (1); 9-0; 163

3. Muscle Shoals; 9-0; 145

4. Benjamin Russell; 9-1; 120

5. Homewood; 9-1; 101

6. Hartselle; 9-1; 82

7. Pike Road; 8-2; 71

8. Spain Park; 8-2; 51

9. Parker; 7-3; 46

10. Fort Payne; 9-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (9-1) 9, Bessemer City (8-1) 2.

