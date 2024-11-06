Jags stay in same spot in final poll

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Spain Park's defense reviews the previous series on the sideline during a game between Gardendale and Spain Park High Schools on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Driver Stadium in Gardendale, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remains at No. 4 in Class 6A, in the season's final poll. The Jags capped off the regular season with a 35-12 win over Gardendale last Friday.

Briarwood finished the year receiving two votes in the 5A poll as well.

This Friday, Spain Park hosts McGill-Toolen in the first round of the state playoffs.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 9-0

2. Parker (2); 9-1

3. Oxford; 10-0

4. Spain Park; 10-0

5. Mountain Brook; 7-3

6. Clay-Chalkville; 8-2

7. Homewood; 8-2

8. Muscle Shoals; 7-2

9. Spanish Fort; 8-2

10. Hartselle; 8-2

Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (8-2), St. Paul's (8-2), Helena (6-3), Russell Co. (8-2), Athens (8-2), Hueytown (7-3).

