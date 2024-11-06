Jags stay in same spot in final poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remains at No. 4 in Class 6A, in the season's final poll. The Jags capped off the regular season with a 35-12 win over Gardendale last Friday.

Briarwood finished the year receiving two votes in the 5A poll as well.

This Friday, Spain Park hosts McGill-Toolen in the first round of the state playoffs.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 9-0

2. Parker (2); 9-1

3. Oxford; 10-0

4. Spain Park; 10-0

5. Mountain Brook; 7-3

6. Clay-Chalkville; 8-2

7. Homewood; 8-2

8. Muscle Shoals; 7-2

9. Spanish Fort; 8-2

10. Hartselle; 8-2

Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (8-2), St. Paul's (8-2), Helena (6-3), Russell Co. (8-2), Athens (8-2), Hueytown (7-3).

