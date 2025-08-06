Jags come in at No. 4 in preseason poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its annual preseason high school poll Wednesday morning.

Spain Park will enter the 2025 season as the No. 4 team in Class 6A, as the Jags look to recapture the magic of last season's quarterfinal run. Briarwood in 5A, Chelsea in 6A and Oak Mountain in 7A are all among the teams just outside the top 10 and are receiving votes.

Here are the full 5A, 6A and 7A rankings:

CLASS 7A

2024 champion: Thompson

1. Thompson (16); 11-3

2. Central-Phenix City (1); 10-3

3. Hoover; 10-3

4. Auburn (1); 10-1

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-3

6. Mary Montgomery; 9-2

7. Vestavia Hills; 6-6

8. Opelika; 9-3

9. Enterprise; 8-5

10. Dothan; 5-5

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (6-5), Carver-Montgomery (6-3), Austin (9-2), Oak Mountain (4-6).

CLASS 6A

2024 champion: Parker

1. Parker (9); 14-1

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 9-3

3. Saraland (2); 13-1

4. Spain Park; 12-1

5. Pike Road (1); 10-4

6. Oxford; 13-1

7. Mountain Brook; 8-4

8. Muscle Shoals; 9-3

9. Hartselle; 9-3

10. Spanish Fort; 9-3

Others receiving votes: Benjamin Russell (5-6), Gadsden City (6-4), Homewood (9-3), Russell Co. (9-3), St. Paul's (9-3), Fort Payne (10-3), Hueytown (9-4), Chelsea (6-5), Athens (8-3), Helena (6-4).

CLASS 5A

2024 champion: Catholic-Montgomery

1. Moody (9); 11-3

2. Vigor (2); 12-2

3. Catholic-Montgomery (7); 14-0

4. Central-Clay Co.; 12-1

5. Williamson; 10-2

6. Fairview; 10-1

7. Ramsay; 8-4

8. Guntersville; 9-2

9. Leeds; 11-3

10. Scottsboro; 9-3

Others receiving votes: Corner (11-2), Briarwood (5-5), Andalusia (7-5), Boaz (9-3), Demopolis (7-4), Northside (8-3), Shelby Co. (8-3).

The 2025 preseason of the award-winning Under the Lights magazine will be out soon. To have one delivered to your home, click this link.