Back in 6A, Hornets aiming for playoff berth

Put simply, the numbers have not been pretty for the Chelsea High School football team the last two years.

Rising attendance put Chelsea in Class 7A competition for the last two seasons, smack in the middle of Region 3, the toughest region in the state.

Coach Todd Cassity’s squad took on the challenge each and every week, but the Hornets registered a combined record of 3-17 over the last two seasons.

However, the Hornets have stayed the course as Cassity’s messaging has remained consistent. They return back to 6A this fall, playing against a more equitable set of programs.

“You want to go and compete every game and play every game the same way. The biggest thing is the kids feel like they have a chance to make the playoffs, to do well, to do things like we should do,” Cassity said.

There have also been some improvements made at the football stadium. A new set of stands and a new press box on what was formerly the visitor's side has been erected at the stadium.

In the end zone, a digital video scoreboard is fully functional as well. Construction is ongoing on a new concession stand, new bathroom facility and a building with a wrestling room and locker room, which can be used by visiting football teams along with the Chelsea soccer, softball, track and field and other programs.

"It's so exciting to be able to walk out there and see new stuff that competes with other programs around the county and the state," Cassity said.

OFFENSE

Things will start up front for the Chelsea offense this season. All five starters this fall come in having already started multiple games at the varsity level.

Adam Brooks is shifting to center after playing guard last year. Jackson Reynolds and Brooks Dixon are back at tackle, while Kale Hughes and Kevin Madrid are solid options at guard.

Miller Bauman will take over as the starting quarterback this fall, and Cassity feels he is capable of doing whatever is asked. He can throw well and is athletic enough to execute run-pass option plays.

Chase Stracener and Morgan Barnes will have the tough task of replacing Emerson Russell in the backfield. However, both got their opportunities last season when Russell was injured, so the moment will not overwhelm either running back. Ethan Reed is a young back who could factor into things as well.

Out wide, the Hornets have plenty of options they feel good about, so it becomes a matter of which guys will step up to claim key roles. Turner Simpson, Aiden Hughes, Anthony Lanzi and CJ Durbin stood out in the spring and summer at that position.

Adam Wheeler at fullback is a versatile player who can block, run and catch. Cassity called him one of the team’s most improved players.

DEFENSE

Scott Lowery is in his second season running the Chelsea defense. Much like the offense, the early answers for the Hornets appear up front along the line.

Romello Cooper established himself as a top defensive lineman in the region last fall, with the likes of Sam Trout, Gavin Hailstock and Porter Schott able to provide push as well.

Ethan Prickett is the leader of the linebacker group. Gabe Pendley, Luke Beavers and Le’Mel Martinear also headline a group that could rotate as many as six players in the middle.

The secondary also features some returning experience. Kenny Wesley and Grant Evans return as starting cornerbacks, with Sam Parrish and John Leith also familiar with the safety position.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Luke Miller is an elite soccer player and has become a strong kicker on the gridiron as well. He returns and provides consistent production for the Hornets.

One thing Chelsea has that not many programs can boast is a pair of long snappers who could be among the state’s best, according to their coach. Cassity said Jackson Kalnowski and Tyler Kirkland consistently put snaps right on the money, regardless of the situation.

“I’ve been on teams where you have to find a guy, and that’s never a good feeling,” Cassity said. “They’re excellent.”

Cassity also mentioned Leith, a kicker but also one of the most versatile players on the team. He can kick field goals, put kickoffs in the end zone and even return punts at times.

SCHEDULE

The schedule looks much different for Chelsea this year following the return to 6A competition.

The Hornets start out the year with a pair of non-region home games against Mobile Christian and Wetumpka before entering Region 3 play.

In region, Chelsea hits the road to play Pelham, Spain Park and Benjamin Russell, while hosting Calera, Chilton County and Helena.

A trip to Paul Bryant in the middle of the season and a trip to crosstown rival Oak Mountain to conclude the regular season make up the rest of the schedule, as the Hornets look to make their first playoff appearance since 2021.