High school baseball playoffs begin this week

× Expand Chelsea short stop Chase Lackey (1) celebrates winning a game between Chelsea and Pelham on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at the Chelsea Sports Complex. Photo by Richard Force.

The high school baseball playoffs begin this weekend for Classes 1A-6A. While 7A wraps up its regular season this week, the local 5A and 6A teams are toeing the rubber to begin their run in the postseason.

The Briarwood and Chelsea baseball teams won their area and will look to get things rolling in the playoffs. Briarwood went 5-1 in Class 5A, Area 8, to win and will host Holtville in the first round. The Lions are 17-14 this season and have played several 6A and 7A teams to prepare for their postseason push.

Chelsea went 4-2 in a stout Class 6A, Area 7. But the Hornets earned the top seed and will host Area 8 runner-up Brookwood in the opening round of the state playoffs. The Hornets are 19-9 and have been one of the top 6A teams all season long.

Friday’s doubleheader will start at 4:30 p.m. at both Briarwood and Chelsea, with if-necessary games set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Mountain Brook will be hosting a tough opponent in the first round of the 6A playoffs, as the Spartans host Oxford. The Spartans have been eliminated in the playoffs by Oxford each of the last two years, so Mountain Brook will be looking to buck that trend in this series.

Mountain Brook holds a 24-8 record entering the postseason, winning Area 10 with a perfect 4-0 record. Oxford was the runner-up in Area 11.

A doubleheader is set to begin at 4 p.m. Friday at Spartan Field. Should a third game be necessary, it will be played Saturday at noon.

Homewood is hosting Clay-Chalkville in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Patriots posted a perfect 6-0 record to win Area 9, and take on the Cougars, the Area 12 runners-up.

The Patriots have been a consistent postseason team in head coach Lee Hall’s tenure and will look to make some noise in this postseason as well. Homewood has had a strong regular season, posting a 27-7 record to this point.

The first game of a Friday doubleheader is set for 4 p.m. If a third game is needed, it will be played at noon Saturday.

John Carroll qualified for the 5A playoffs as the Area 10 runner-up. The Cavaliers will hit the road to play Area 11 winner Jacksonville. John Carroll posted a 16-15 regular season record. A doubleheader will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with a third game set for 2 p.m. Saturday if necessary.