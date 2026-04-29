Baseball, soccer playoffs continue

× Expand Chelsea third baseman Bradley Faulkner (10) gets congratulated on getting to first during a game between Briarwood and Chelsea on Thursday March, 19th, 2026 at Chelsea High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The local teams involved in the high school baseball and soccer playoffs have experienced plenty of success so far, as they prepare for the next round of action.

The Briarwood baseball team is set for the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, as the Lions host Charles Henderson this week. In the best-of-three series, the two teams will play a doubleheader Thursday beginning at 4:30 p.m. If a decisive third game is necessary, it will be played at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Charles Henderson knocked off Eufaula in the opening round of the playoffs. The winner this week will play either St. Paul's or Elmore County in the quarterfinals.

Chelsea is at home this week as well, taking on Pike Road in the second round of the 6A playoffs. A doubleheader Thursday is set for 4 p.m., with the decisive third game to be played Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Chelsea beat Hueytown last week, while Pike Road defeated Wetumpka in three games last weekend. The winner this week will play either McGill-Toolen and Northridge in the quarterfinals.

No. 2 Spain Park is set to host Benjamin Russell in the 6A playoffs as well. The doubleheader will begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and the if-necessary game will be Friday at 6 p.m. Spain Park swept McAdory last week, while Benjamin Russell swept Brookwood. The winner of this series gets either Stanhope Elmore or Gulf Shores next.

The soccer playoffs are in progress as well. Briarwood and Spain Park's girls were set to play second-round matches Wednesday evening.

The Briarwood boys advanced following a stirring comeback in the second round of the playoffs, as the Lions beat Northridge in penalty kicks. They rallied from a 2-0 deficit to come back and win. Briarwood will play Pelham on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Oak Mountain's girls blew out Prattville 13-0 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs Monday. The Lady Eagles will play Bob Jones on Thursday in the second round.