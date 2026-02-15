Basketball postseason play underway

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 2 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 3 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 4 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 5 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 6 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 7 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 8 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 9 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 10 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 11 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Prev Next

The high school basketball postseason is in full swing, with the area tournaments and sub-regional round in the books.

Briarwood’s girls, Chelsea’s girls and Spain Park’s boys are still alive following those two rounds.

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Spain Park’s girls fell to Pelham 49-40 in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 8 tournament. Chelsea’s girls blew past Helena 92-32, with Juliann Bass leading the way with 21 points. Alayna Osbourn added 20 points, while Caroline Brown and Gabby Garcia each scored 14 points. Lemmie Floyd scored 12 points as well.

Last Monday, Spain Park’s boys beat Helena 43-34 in the opening round of the area tournament to advance. Tommy Morrison led the way with 14 points in the game, with Josh Wilkerson adding seven points. Chelsea’s boys had their season ended at the hands of Pelham, 73-37. Evan Moller scored 24 points for the Hornets.

On Tuesday, Briarwood’s girls finished off the Class 5A, Area 8 tournament with a 63-35 win over Central-Clay County. Ann Tatum Baker earned MVP honors of the area tournament by posting 27 points, five steals and three assists. Emma Kerley scored 12 points and added five rebounds and seven assists, while Julia Thompson had eight points and three assists.

The same night, Chelsea’s girls finished off the area tournament with a 63-40 win over Pelham. Garcia posted a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Olivia Pryor had 14 points, while Floyd scored 11 points. Caroline Brown and Bass each had nine points.

On Wednesday, the Oak Mountain boys and girls fell in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. The boys fell to Vestavia Hills 42-34, while the girls fell to Hoover 67-20. Pelham blew out Spain Park 74-31 in the tournament final, with Morrison scoring eight points.

In the sub-regional round on Friday, Briarwood’s girls beat Demopolis 67-25. Kerley led the way with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Baker had 12 points, while Thompson and Clara Crawford each added seven points.

Chelsea blew past Paul Bryant as well. Brown had a huge game, with 27 points and six rebounds. Bass and Floyd each scored 12, while Garcia went for nine points and 12 rebounds. Pryor only scored two points, but added 12 steals, eight assists and six rebounds.

Spain Park rebounded on Saturday, hitting the road and knocking off Paul Bryant 59-46. Morrison had 19 points in a stellar performance. Wilkerson added 17 points and Harrison Stewart scored 12 points in the effort.

Each of the three teams remaining will play Thursday in the Central Regional at Alabama State University. Briarwood’s girls take on Valley, Chelsea’s girls face Calera and Spain Park’s boys will play McAdory.