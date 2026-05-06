Big baseball, soccer weekend on deck

× Expand Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski Briarwood's boys soccer team celebrates earlier this season. The Lions are competing for a state title this weekend. Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski.

The local baseball and soccer teams have big weekends ahead of them.

The state soccer tournament is taking place in Huntsville this week, with Briarwood boys and Oak Mountain girls among the teams competing for a state title.

Briarwood's boys will take the field at John Hunt Park at 11 a.m. Thursday against St. Paul's. With a win, the Lions would advance to the Class 6A state championship game against either Homewood or Gadsden City. The 6A boys state final is Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Oak Mountain's girls are facing Thompson, a team led by former Oak Mountain coach Dan DeMasters. The winner of that match would play either Auburn or Fairhope on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. for the 7A title.

On the baseball diamond, Briarwood, Chelsea and Spain Park are all still alive, as the third round takes place this week.

In the 5A quarterfinals, Briarwood travels to Elmore County. The Lions will start a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with a decisive third game to be played at 3 p.m. Saturday if needed.

Spain Park is headed to Gulf Shores for the 6A quarterfinals. The Friday doubleheader will start at 5 p.m. and the third game would be played at 1 p.m. Saturday if it is needed.

Chelsea is also on the road, traveling to Northridge. The Hornets will also play a Friday doubleheader at 4:30 p.m., with the if-necessary game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The winners of the Spain Park and Chelsea series would face off in the semifinals next week.

In softball, Spain Park won its area tournament and will travel to Montgomery next week to play in the Class 6A Central Regional.