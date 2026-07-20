Birmingham Legion FC brings pro soccer to Shelby County

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Legion FC

Birmingham Legion FC will bring professional soccer to Shelby County on Friday, July 24, when it hosts its "Soccer in Shelby County" match versus New Mexico United at Dunnavant Valley Fields.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the fields adjacent to the club's training center at 19220 U.S. 280. The match was relocated from Protective Stadium because of a scheduling conflict, creating a unique opportunity for fans to experience the game in a smaller venue closer to the action.

The family-friendly event will feature a fun zone with inflatables, food trucks and free parking on a first-come, first-served basis. Every $20 general admission ticket also includes a Coca-Cola beverage while supplies last.

Because seating is limited, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Club officials say the smaller venue will create a more intimate atmosphere while introducing professional soccer to more residents in Shelby County.

Tickets are available at gofevo.com/event/Birminghamlegion8625.