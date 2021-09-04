Lions rally, outlast Hornets in overtime thriller

× 1 of 21 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Lions celebrate after sealing the 42-35 victory over Chelsea in overtime on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 21 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea quarterback Hayden Garrison (2) throws a pass as Briarwood defensive back Grant Dickinson (6) moves in on coverage in a game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. The Lions defeated Chelsea 42-35 in overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 21 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood running back Luke Reebals (23) runs the ball as Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back Evan Jones (10) moves in on coverage during a game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. The Lions defeated Chelsea 42-35 in overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 21 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. BIRMINGHAM – Sophomore cornerback Grey Reebals swatted away two passes in the game’s final possession to cap off a wild one in Lions Pride Stadium on Friday night.

He was far from the only hero for the Briarwood Christian School football team, though, which prevailed over Chelsea 42-35 in overtime in a Class 6A, Region 5 contest.

Briarwood (3-0, 1-0 in region) took the lead for the first time all game on Luke Reebals’ 8-yard touchdown run in overtime. The Lions defense shut down Chelsea on its ensuing possession to earn a hard-fought victory.

The Lions needed to score twice in the final six minutes of the game to rally and force the extra period. Quarterback Christopher Vizzina scored on a 10-yard scramble to cut the Chelsea (0-3, 0-1) lead to 35-28 with 5:42 to play.

Chelsea went three and out on its next drive and gave the ball back to Briarwood with a few minutes to play. Vizzina broke a big run, sprinting 36 yards down his own sideline to get to the 2-yard line. Three fruitless runs and a false start penalty set up fourth down and goal.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Kerley dialed up the perfect play, in which running back Cooper Higgins took a handoff and floated a perfect pass into the waiting arms of Jay Butler. But the Lions were called for illegal formation and had to line up to do it again. This time, Vizzina hit Luke Reebals on a 10-yard pass for the touchdown. Aidan Punch’s extra point tied the game at 35-35.

“It stinks when you call a touchdown and we don’t line up right and we have to take it off the board,” Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester said.

Grey Reebals and the Briarwood defense slammed the door in overtime, propelling the Lions to a 1-0 start in region action after a rough first half.

Chelsea came out of the gates clicking on all cylinders, as quarterback Hayden Garrison threw three touchdown passes and racked up 199 yards in the first two quarters. Garrison hit EJ Hudnall for a 29-yard score, Matt Gray for a 57-yard strike and Thomas Simpson for a 21-yarder in the end zone. Hudnall added a 10-yard scoring run to give the Hornets a 28-14 lead at the half.

“Hard fought game, I thought our kids played well,” Chelsea head coach Dustin Goodwin said following the game. “They did what we wanted them to do. We ran into some cramping issues, but definitely proud of the fight our kids have and congratulations to Briarwood.”

Briarwood’s defense rallied in the third and fourth quarters, allowing Chelsea just seven more points on Garrison’s 2-yard plunge into the end zone to give the Hornets a 35-21 lead at the time.

Forester challenged his team in the halftime locker room.

“We decided to tackle,” he said. “They had some big plays, but really, when we play sound, fundamental football, we can do good stuff. We just needed to tackle and we did it well in the second half.”

Garrison finished completing 19-of-28 passes for 325 yards and the three touchdowns through the air, in addition to his score on the ground. He left the game for a few plays late in the game due to injury but returned to finish it out.

“He played well. Showed a lot of guts, he led our team well, and he’s a big reason we were able to score as much as we did,” Goodwin said.

Vizzina, Briarwood’s highly touted signal caller, accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two running. He completed 14-of-20 passes for 191 yards and ran for 85 yards. Luke Reebals gained 42 hard yards on the ground and scored three total touchdowns.

“We had a second chance going into the second half. I challenged them to play great and they really did, they stepped up. Our offense never gave up hope. It’s nice when you’ve got Vizzina, Reebals and that offensive line that’s going to keep gutting it out,” Forester said.

Butler caught a 25-yard touchdown from Vizzina in the second quarter and finished with an impressive 128 yards on seven grabs.

Gray gained 159 all-purpose yards for Chelsea, while Simpson caught five balls for 88 yards. MJ Conrad and Cooper Griffin each had three grabs for 41 yards.

Chelsea outgained Briarwood 406-360 in the contest. Next week, Briarwood takes on Woodlawn and Chelsea hosts Homewood, as both teams continue region play.

“We knew going into the game that we had things to improve on and they exposed some things. It’ll be a good thing. We’ve got to improve. If we’re going to be the team we want to be, we have to get better,” Forester said.

