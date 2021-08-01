Briarwood Christian Football Preview: Lions look to live up to high expectations

× Expand Photo by James Nicolas. Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) keeps the ball during a Class 6A second-round playoff game against Oxford on Nov. 13.

When talking to other coaches throughout the area, one of the first teams that comes up as one to watch this fall is the Briarwood Christian School football team.

The Lions moved up from Class 5A to 6A last fall and did not miss a beat, posting an 8-3 record and making it to the second round of the state playoffs.

Briarwood has plenty of experience returning on both sides of the ball, which leads many to believe it is a team with the potential for a big season.

But the Lions’ head coach is keeping his team focused on the process.

“It’s the same thing, new version,” said third-year head coach Matthew Forester. “I want us to be tough, physical, smart players who can go toe to toe with anyone in the state. We need to be the best versions of ourselves every day.”

Photo by Erin Nelson The Lions take the field at the start of a game against Chelsea. Photo by Todd Lester. Briarwood's Seth Alford (20) tackles Spain Park's David Moultry (20) during an August 2020 game. Photo by Todd Lester. Briarwood's Nicholas Dicen (24) runs the ball during an August 2020 game against Spain Park. Dicen is the Lions' top returner out wide and gives Vizzina a reliable option in the passing game.

OFFENSE

There are plenty of familiar faces back on the Briarwood offense. The most notable name is at the quarterback position, with junior Christopher Vizzina back for his third year as the starter. Vizzina visited several Power 5 schools over the summer and has received many scholarship offers.

“He’s done a great job prioritizing being here this summer,” Forester said. “I’ve loved him being here at summer workouts and him working and not being satisfied.”

Luke Reebals is back as running back and is another player who has played a lot of football in a Briarwood uniform.

“Normally, you don’t have game-changers like that stay around for three years,” Forester said.

Cooper Higgins and Colton Williams will provide stability and depth as running back as well.

Nicholas Dicen is the top returner out wide and gives Vizzina a reliable option in the passing game. Forester expects the receiving core to be more versatile this year and be a bigger threat overall. Along with Dicen, Ethan Anderson, Jay Butler, Luke Gilbert and others will have a shot to earn playing time.

Up front, Alex Moorer and Charlie Heidepreim are returning starters along the offensive line. Peyton Fox started at right tackle last fall, but the Lions have moved him to tight end this year. Rich Connell and James-Michael Tedesco are two linemen who have stood out to Forester in preseason workouts as well.

DEFENSE

The Briarwood defense is what Forester prides himself on most, as he served as the defensive coordinator before elevating to head coach. Last fall, his defense allowed 14 points per game. Several starters are back on the defense, but Forester said this is the first time in at least 10 years in which the Lions do not have a returning starter at one of the linebacker positions.

“There are holes we’ve got to fill on defense,” he said. “The great thing about Briarwood kids is they’re going to step up and fill them.”

Haddon Stubbs will give the linebacker unit some experience at the very least, as he moves down from the safety position. Forester is confident in Stubbs’ ability to provide leadership to that unit, along with senior Grant Bruce, who will get his first shot at significant playing time. Hardy Thompson and Knox Merry will also get a chance to play there.

Up front, Miller Stubblefield and Holden Patterson are two high-level players who return along a defensive line in which Forester is confident. Clay Dorrill played last fall and will step into a bigger role, while Garrett Harmon and Preston King will also rotate into the mix.

In the secondary, Reece Garner and Seth Alford return as starters. Both played corner last fall, but Alford is going to make the transition to safety this season. Other players who could make an impact in the secondary are Nicolas Frost, Brady Waugh and Grant Dickinson.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Briarwood special teams units will feature a mixture of old and new. Aidan Punch and Reid Hollis are in a battle to handle the kicking duties for the Lions. Fox is back as the snapper for field goals, and Anderson will be the holder.

In the punting game, Stubbs returns to handle the punting duties, while Harmon steps into a new role as the deep snapper. Reebals and Dicen are back to handle things in the return game as well.

SCHEDULE

Briarwood has not lost more than one region game in a season since 2015 and looks to keep that streak alive this fall. Mountain Brook was the only Region 5 foe to topple the Lions last fall.

In region play this fall, Briarwood hosts Chelsea, Shades Valley and Homewood and hits the road to play Woodlawn, Huffman and Mountain Brook.

Outside of the region, Briarwood opens the season against Madison Academy and Spain Park before diving into region play. The Lions host Mortimer Jordan midway through the year and conclude the regular season with a trip to Corner.

“I love our schedule,” Forester said.