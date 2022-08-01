Briarwood Football Preview: Expectations high for Lions

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) passes the ball in a game against Mountain Brook at Spartan Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The Spartans defeated the Lions 14-0.

This most recent foray into Class 6A has proven much more successful than the last. Briarwood Christian elevated from 5A to 6A for the 2014 and 2015 seasons, and while the Lions qualified for the state playoffs each year, they posted a cumulative 9-16 record.

But after four succeeding seasons in 5A, the Lions were back in 6A beginning in 2020. In the two seasons since the ascension, Briarwood has posted an 18-5 mark and second-round playoff appearances each year.

There’s more where that came from in 2022, if you ask head coach Matthew Forester.

“I’m really excited to see their preparation and hard work and seeing how that’ll pay off,” he said. “They’re ready to do great things and are going to make it the best Briarwood team it can be.”

There’s no reason to believe the Lions can’t duplicate or surpass that level of success this fall as well.

OFFENSE

Five-star quarterbacks don’t roam the halls at Briarwood every day. But one will for one more season, as senior signal-caller Christopher Vizzina is back for one more season leading the Lions offense.

“One of the fun things about this is when we started in 6A, we had a sophomore quarterback. Now, we have a senior quarterback who will have four years of experience,” Forester said.

In Vizzina’s first two years as a starter, the Lions’ offenses averaged between 23 and 24 points per game. Last year, Briarwood took a big step forward, posting 32 points per game.

With that being said, the Lions feel confident in putting more on Vizzina’s shoulders. The Clemson signee has proven to be an adept runner over the years and should also have a solid complement of receivers to spread the ball around. He’ll be looking to the likes of Robert Beason, Jackson Barnes, Brady Waugh, Walker Chambless, Drew Mathe and Sawyer Russell.

Briarwood is searching for a new backfield mate for Vizzina following the graduation of Luke Reebals. Colton Williams has been waiting in the wings and now has an opportunity to step into a primary running back role. Evan Robson, Adyn Barbour and Luke Reynolds are others who could garner some carries.

Forester is thrilled to have a pair of full-time starters back on the offensive line, in Harrison Clemmer and Luke Schultz. Jason Bess started some games last year, with Griffin Clark, John Taylor and Andrew McAdams all in the mix to play along the line as well.

DEFENSE

Briarwood has a returning starter on each level of the defense, a unit that has been solid throughout Forester’s tenure as the defensive coordinator and now as the head coach.

Forester expects the defensive line to be solid, with the likes of Preston King and Sully Wright anchoring things as seniors. Luke Dickinson, Andrew Kassouf, Cace Reynolds and Max Luster will all be in the rotation as well.

Grant Dickinson is back as a starting linebacker, while Cooper Higgins has moved over from running back to linebacker. Wells Connell will be in the middle of the defense, as well as Grey Reebals, who played corner last year but will move to more of a nickel role.

On the back end, Peyton Steed is moving from corner to safety. Caleb Keller and Jake Scott will be in the mix at safety as well. At cornerback, Beau Barnes, Harrison Self, Ethan Carr and Reynolds will all get chances.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Aidan Punch is back as the Lions’ do-it-all kicker. He has proven himself as a kicker and punter in recent years, but the Lions are looking for a new long snapper and holder. Chambless and Higgins are among the candidates to be the long snapper, with Josh Thompson as the potential holder.

Reid Hollis and Garrett Heinnemann are candidates to take on the punting duties to give Punch a breather at times.

SCHEDULE

Forester had to swing big in order to find teams willing to face the Lions in non-region play. Briarwood will get no slouches in those games, taking on defending state champion Clay-Chalkville, along with 7A foes Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Fairhope.

Briarwood will adjust to a new region, now playing in Region 3. Pelham, Benjamin Russell and Chilton County all have new coaches, so there are some unknowns with those teams. But Forester knows Helena, Homewood and Calera will present plenty of challenges.

“Will we go undefeated? That’s the goal, but at the same time, what happens in the regular season is neat and fun, but the goal is to make a run in the playoffs. This schedule helps us do that,” Forester said.