Brush wins, cross-country season concludes

Photo courtesy of Marvin Gentry/AHSAA Chelsea's Miles Brush won the Class 6A race at the state meet Nov. 6 at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.

The high school cross-country season recently concluded with the state meet Nov. 6 at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.

Miles Brush won the Class 6A boys race with a time of 15:23, leading the Chelsea boys to a third-place finish in the team competition.

He was followed by Elijah Williams (13th, 16:10), Thomas Ludwig (27th, 16:38), Andrew Fielding (34th, 16:48), Camden Thomas (39th, 16:51), Hudson Williams (43rd, 16:56) and Tucker Brown (53rd, 17:10).

Chelsea’s girls finished 10th. Cady McPhail (fourth, 18:33) led the way for the team with a strong run, followed by Ty Cason (39th, 20:26), Juliette Edwards (104th, 21:57), Isabelle Seymour (109th, 22:15), Elizabeth Hopkins (134th, 22:45), McKenzie Gunn (143rd, 22:59) and Hannah Quick (150th, 23:12).

Oak Mountain’s girls placed 12th in the 7A division. They were led by Catarina Williams (38th, 20:04) and followed by Faith Scardino (40th, 20:07), Lauren Cole (67th, 20:52), Nina Evans (78th, 21:10) and Hayley Datema (21:59).

Though the Oak Mountain boys team didn’t make it to the state meet, they had two runners compete as individuals, in Josh Stidfole (40th, 16:38) and Matthew Womack (63rd, 17:04).

Briarwood’s boys earned 12th in 6A. The team was led by Brandon Dixon (33rd, 16:47), Luke Thompson (38th, 16:50), Ford Thornton (47th, 17:00), Noah Williams (85th, 17:44), Patrick Hnizdil (128th, 18:29), Dean Jones (131st, 18:30) and David Houston (157th, 18:57).

The girls team placed sixth in the team race. Mary Grace Parker (seventh, 18:46) gave the Lions a top-10 finisher, while Bela Doss (22nd, 19:46), Lena Anne Parker (33rd, 20:14), Luci Williams (70th, 21:05), Zoey Eighmy (93rd, 21:49), Blakeley Margene (131st, 22:42) and Anna Ferguson (179th, 24:37) scored points as well.

Spain Park’s boys didn’t make it to the 7A championship, but there were three racers from the team that competed as individuals, including Garrett Bishop (41st, 16:38), Webb Harper (46th, 16:43) and Kenneth Bishop (49th, 16:45).

The Spain Park girls finished seventh as a team. They were led by Mackenzie Culpepper, who ran 19:06 to finish seventh in the race. Delaney Vickers (36th, 20:03), Peyton LeCroy (47th, 20:18), Savannah Hodgens (48th, 20:19), Mackenzie Colbaugh (96th, 21:34), Chloe Finnocchiaro (104th, 21:45) and Remy Richards (107th, 21:48) accumulated points for the Jaguars as well.