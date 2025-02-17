Briarwood, Chelsea girls playing in regional final

× Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Briarwood's Ann Tatum Baker (3) dribbles during the Class 5A Central Regional game between Briarwood and Selma on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

The Briarwood and Chelsea high school girls basketball teams have an opportunity to earn a trip to the state final four this week.

Briarwood's girls play in the Class 5A Central Regional final Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. against Marbury.

Chelsea's girls play in the Class 6A Central Regional final Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. against Benjamin Russell.

Both games will be played at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome on the campus of Alabama State University.

The Lady Lions and Lady Hornets won in the regional semifinal games last Thursday to advance. Chelsea is looking for a return trip to the final four for the first time since 2021. Briarwood was last in the final four in 1998.

Tickets are $12 for a general admission ticket, good for the entire day. They can be purchased at this link.

All of the statewide pairings can be seen here. Live stats for each game can be found at this link.

A digital version of the statewide regional tournament program can be purchased here.