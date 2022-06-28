Chelsea best friends land internships at The World Games

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lisa Tucker. Amelia Tucker and Meredith Norwood pose in front of a World Games mural in downtown Birmingham. The best friends are both participating in internships for The World Games.

Two best friends from Chelsea High School’s class of 2020 are working as interns with The World Games.

Amelia Tucker is a 19-year-old rising junior at Jacksonville State University majoring in sports management and marketing. She was interested in an internship with The World Games because it was really close to her major and that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Her friend Meredith Norwood had also applied for an internship, but hadn’t heard back when Tucker found out she was chosen.

“I had gotten the position first, and then I was able to [refer] Meredith,” Tucker said. “We didn't realize we’d end up in the same department, but the skills on our resumes matched up and they both wanted us to do partner services.”

Norwood, 20, is a rising junior at the University of Alabama, also majoring in sports marketing and management.

The women have already been working at The World Games office in downtown Birmingham for several months as a part of the partner services and events team.

“We help with sponsors and hospitality and things like that,” Tucker said. “We are working together, but we're over different subjects. I’m assisting with things including VIP experiences and have been able to meet different sports managers from all over the world which has been really fun.”

Norwood has been working on The World Games website updating sponsors and working on the welcome affair gala, which is an event for sponsors that takes place the night before the games begin. Once the games begin, both Tucker and Norwood will be at events every day and their internships will extend through the month of July.

This will be a great learning experience, but also a special addition to their resumes. Tucker said the games are under the National Olympic Association and she would love to work with them someday. Norwood has an internship with the Alabama athletics department this fall and is looking forward to it.

Both women said it is a blessing that The World Games was postponed a year to 2022 so they could be a part of it.

“I'm most looking forward to seeing how it all goes down and watching the events,” said Norwood. “I’ve never seen a lot of these events, I think it's going to be really interesting. With the construction, I’m excited to see what the city will look like in a few weeks.”

Tucker said she is excited to see all the different athletes from other countries come to Birmingham, and to see Lionel Richie perform at the closing ceremony.