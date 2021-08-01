Chelsea Football Preview: Hornets looking to break through

A winning season has eluded the Chelsea High School football team in the three years Dustin Goodwin has been the head coach.

The Hornets have been on the cusp the past two years, going 5-6 in 2019 and 4-6 last fall. The 2019 team made the playoffs, and there’s reason to think 2021 may be the season Chelsea gets over the hump and back to the postseason once again.

“This team has potential,” Goodwin said. “The senior leadership and upperclassmen leadership is going to have a lot to do with where it goes.”

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Todd Lester. Chelsea’s Thomas Simpson (15), during an August 2020 game against Oak Mountain at Heardmont Park. Simpson is the primary returning receiver for the Hornets. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Todd Lester. Garyson Maddox (68), during an August 2020 game against Oak Mountain at Heardmont Park. Maddox and Emmanuel Waller will both split time on the offensive and defensive lines this season. Prev Next

OFFENSE

For the first time in Goodwin’s tenure, Chelsea enters the season settled on its quarterback position. Hayden Garrison took over as the Hornets’ starting quarterback in the second half of the season last fall and showed promise.

This fall, Goodwin expects the junior to take the next step. Garrison has grown to nearly 6 feet, 4 inches and has gotten stronger over the offseason.

“Some of the stuff that makes him special are his intangibles: being able to keep his eyes downfield and sit in the pocket when we need to, having that ability but also being able to feel pressure, make subtle adjustments and extend plays,” Goodwin said. “That’s taken for granted a lot, but he has the potential to be a big-time player.”

Cooper Griffin started a game as quarterback last fall and played well against Mountain Brook. He will serve as the Hornets’ backup quarterback this season, but Goodwin values his talent and leadership so much that Griffin is going to play tight end.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him,” Goodwin said. “He’s too good an athlete not to play. He just wants to get on the field and help his team win. You root for guys like that who aren’t selfish.”

Chelsea is replacing Collier Blair, who started much of his four years with the Hornets. Goodwin said the Hornets will look to the players Matt Gray and Emerson Russell — who, at 5-4, 140 pounds, resembles Blair in stature — to make plays out of the backfield. Josh Williams could get opportunities to run the ball as well.

Thomas Simpson is the primary returning receiver for the Hornets, with Griffin also lining up out there. JyDarian McKinney, EJ Hudnall and MJ Conrad are guys Goodwin wants to see step up as well.

Up front, Ethan Vickers and Will Fant are back to lead the offensive line. Both have established themselves as critical players and leaders for the Hornets. Emmanuel Waller and Garyson Maddox will both split time on the offensive and defensive lines this season.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Hayden Garrison (11) runs the ball during a September 2020 game against Pelham at Pelham High School. Garrison has grown to nearly 6 feet, 4 inches and has gotten stronger over the offseason. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Marquis Turner (4), who returns for the 2021 season at linebacker, moves in to make a stop against Pelham. Prev Next

DEFENSE

After several years serving as the Chelsea defensive coordinator, Zeb Ellison took the head coaching job at Shelby County. Goodwin promoted Ted Darby to the defensive coordinator role, after he coached the Hornets’ secondary.

“The kids are excited about what we’re doing, which is going to be similar to what we’ve done but will be tweaked a little,” Goodwin said.

Throughout the lead-up to the season, Darby has been instructing his new unit to play as a collective group.

“Our defense has got to have that firefighter mentality to answer the bell and get the ball back immediately, and that’s how he’s trained them,” Goodwin said.

Waller’s stock has risen in recent months, as the versatile defensive lineman now possesses offers from UAB and Mississippi State. Goodwin expects him to have a big season, but also wants to see his other linemen take advantage of the extra attention opposing offenses will have to pay to Waller.

Along with Maddox, Kaleb Thomason also possesses experience along the defensive front.

In the middle, Marquis Turner is back at linebacker. Brady Clements also played some as linebacker last year and will step into a bigger role. Goodwin also mentioned the likes of Cody Fortenberry, Kyler Simmons, Jackson Laughlin and Jackson Bailey as other potential contributors.

Evan Jones is the lone returning starter in the secondary at safety. Cade Turner impressed at corner in the spring, while Evan Durham showed out at the other safety spot. Durham has played several different positions over the past few years and is now looking to contribute on the back end of the defense.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Chelsea graduated its kicker, punter and long snapper from last year’s squad, so the Hornets will be looking to reload at those spots. Goodwin pegged Jack Seymour as a possible kicker and punter, with Connor Ridderhoff handling the snapping duties.

SCHEDULE

Chelsea will have to navigate Class 6A, Region 5 if it hopes to make the playoffs. The Hornets have home region games against Homewood, Shades Valley and Mountain Brook. They will take to the road to face Briarwood, Woodlawn and Huffman.

Outside of region play, the Hornets take on four Shelby County schools. They begin the season with Oak Mountain and Helena, play Pelham for homecoming at the midway point and conclude with Calera.